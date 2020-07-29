NORMAN - The Norman City Council unanimously approved the re-zoning of a 30-acre property located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Highway 9 and 24th Ave SE during its Tuesday night meeting.
The approval is an important milestone for Norman Regional’s Inspire Health plan, a prepared statement from NRHS reads.
The 30 acres of land is the site of the Health System’s Free-Standing Emergency Department (FSED) and will be the first building constructed under Inspire Health. Its size also allows for future growth of emergency services and planned development including other medical uses, commercial, and multi-family housing such as senior living.
Norman Regional is committed to expanding convenient, high quality healthcare services for residents in east Norman and beyond. The first phase of the Highway 9 master plan property is the construction of a full-service Emergency Department plus laboratory and diagnostic services, physical therapy, physician clinics and meeting space. The design for the FSED+ and the land surrounding it includes walking trails, green spaces and water features. It is conveniently located on Highway 9, close to the EMSSTAT east station and just 10 miles from the HealthPlex acute, inpatient hospital campus, NRHS statement reads.
“We are excited to launch Inspire Health in the fastest growing area in Norman,” said President and CEO, Richie Splitt in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to be a good neighbor and provide services that better reach our patients and their families where they live, work and play.”
The construction of the FSED+ is part of a bigger, transformative plan for healthcare in the community called Inspire Health. The plan has five core components:
- Construction of the FSED in southeast Norman
- Expansion of the HealthPlex hospital
- Ambulatory Care Center and Cancer Care Center construction on the HealthPlex campus
- The revitalization of the Porter campus into a Health Village
- A new, freestanding behavioral health facility located at the Porter Health Village
The vote to rezone the property for the planned freestanding Emergency Department officially launches Inspire Health and further supports health and wellness on the east side of Norman, the statement reads.
"We look forward to providing future updates on our other Inspire Health projects, the HealthPlex expansion, Ambulatory Care Center, Cancer Care Center and the Porter Health Village," Splitt said.
