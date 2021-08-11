The Norman City Council is inching closer to a purchase agreement and land swap in the Norman Regional Porter Campus after approving a memorandum of understanding with the hospital authority Tuesday night.
As previously reported by The Transcript, the city has been negotiating a trade-off of city-owned property with the Norman Regional Hospital Authority for nearly two years. The city’s proposed Senior Wellness Center will be located in the Porter Campus on the southeast corner of the complex.
City-owned land accounts for 12 acres, which NRHS has leased from the city at no cost for the operation of a hospital, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said during a staff presentation to council. NRHS, which owns 17.1 acres, was interested in purchasing 12 acres of city-owned land while offering a land swap that includes a building at 718 N. Porter Ave.
“We will be working on a purchase agreement to be finalized and brought to council, and in that agreement we will retain 4.1 acres on the southeast corner – the Senior Wellness Center,” Walker said.
After the purchase of 12 acres, NRHS will own 29 acres “for the Porter Health Village” and convey 718 N. Porter to the city, while the city will retain 4.1 acres for the Senior Wellness Center.
“If it’s not an even trade, payment will be made to offset the value at this time to the city’s benefit,” Walker noted. Both the city and NRHS will be co-applicants as title work and land development progresses, with each entity paying only for its share of the costs, Walker said.
Several proposed uses are being considered for the 718 N. Porter building, City Manager Darrel Pyle said. In several previous council meetings and study sessions, discussion of the property has consistently been about a possible homeless shelter or resource center, The Transcript has reported. The council has more recently discussed a sobering center as a diversion from jail for those who are found to be publicly intoxicated.
Whether the city will use it for the unhoused remains undetermined until the report on a study is complete and presented to the council in October, Pyle said.
The council also approved a grant that it shelved nearly a year ago that will provide the Norman Police Department with a scanner to improve the timeliness of crime scene investigation processing.
During an October 2020 meeting, the NPD planned to use a portion of a $26,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to pay for “riot gear,” but the plan was met with criticism from residents, who believed outfitting police in the attire would escalate tensions.
Rather than using the grant for “crowd management” gear, as was stated in the staff report, the use was listed this month for a crime scene scanner, and was approved by council unanimously.
In other business, the council authorized the purchase of an electric bus for the city’s aging public transit fleet.
The cost to the city, following the award of a 70% matching Federal Transit Authority grant, is $274,272 of $914,242. However, the council authorized the full purchase amount until the reimbursement from the FTA is received. Ward 3 Kelly Lynn voted no.
One request before council was postponed after the council determined a developer should confer with nearby residents about changes to a proposed development.
Shaz Investments, owner of the Eagle Cliff Addition, plans to develop 147 homes on 151 acres near a development that started 15 years ago.
The rezoning request from agricultural to residential was unanimously declined by the Norman Planning Commission after residents raised concerns about stormwater runoff.
The proposed development is near a floodplain, but is not in it, city staff said. Two changes to the development from the time it was presented to the commission to Tuesday night’s meeting included an added stormwater detention pond and reduction in the planned number of lots from 147 to 140.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman suggested residents should be given more time to investigate these changes before the council should be expected to vote. His motion to postpone until Sept. 14 passed, with Lynn voting not to postpone.
Attorney for Shaz, Sean Rieger said he looked forward to working with staff to clear up any concerns.
“{span}We appreciate council’s careful consideration to determine with better certainty how the adopted engineering design criteria policies should apply to the engineering of the development. We look forward to working through that with them and city staff over next few weeks.”{/span}