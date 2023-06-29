The City Council late Tuesday narrowly approved a controversial rezoning request to increase an existing housing addition by 140 lots, saving the city from any future litigation and a costly settlement in the process.
The nearly seven-hour meeting put to rest the court dispute between the council and Shaz Investments Inc. After the council declined a land use amendment to place the lots in Eagle Cliff housing addition to the current urban service area in 2021, the developer sued and won in February.
Critics of the proposal said the development would increase stormwater runoff and further damage property downstream, including the Potts Family Farm, and aggravate soil erosion and flooding in Eagle Cliff.
City staff testified in court that in no way did the developer’s request fail to meet city codes and ordinances, nor fail to fall within the qualifications for the city’s Land Use and Transportation Masterplan amendment and rezoning request.
Attempts to settle were unsuccessful and the city did not appeal the ruling, but the council’s 5-4 vote to approve the application to zone lots from agricultural to residential ended the chance for appeal and stopped a second lawsuit.
Council members who voted yes were Austin Ball (Ward 1); Bree Montoya (Ward 3); Rarchar Tortorello (Ward 5); Matt Peacock (Ward 8); and Mayor Larry Heikkila.
Voting against the application were Lauren Schueler (Ward 2); Helen Grant (Ward 4); Elizabeth Foreman (Ward 6); and Stephen T. Holman (Ward 7).
Shaz attorney Sean Rieger promised the council his client would not take them to court if they approved the measure. Following the meeting, Rieger told The Transcript there would be no further attempts to seek a settlement from the 2021 lawsuit.
“We will dismiss the lawsuit with full approval tonight,” he said. “That is our plan. (That) settlement will be wiped off.”
Rieger said he was glad to see the matter come to a close.
“It’s been a long process,” he said. “We appreciate the council members’ deliberation on this; we appreciate that they took that second chance and took the opportunity to provide the community with workforce housing that is inline with everything that we’ve wanted as a community.”
Shaz owner, Jalal Farzaneh, said he was happy to see that democracy and the rule of law still matter in a country he has come to love since immigrating to Norman decades ago.
“I appreciate that they voted their own conscience, whether it was for Eagle Cliff or not,” Farzaneh said. “It also proved to me America is based on our fundamentals, on the fact that we have democracy in this country, we have rule of law.
“It’s not like someone can come and take your property. If there was something wrong, in this country you can go correct it through the court system.”
Reached Wednesday, Allyson Wilson of the Potts farm expressed her disappointment in the council’s decision.
“It’s just an extremely disappointing decision, because I think there’s a majority community support for this to remain agricultural,” she said.
The dispute
Dozens of Shaz supporters turned up in blue company shirts to support the Farzaneh’s longtime family business, while an equal number of critics argued changes in weather patterns and ongoing property damage should sway the council’s decision.
Eagle Cliff resident Mark Klinger said one neighbor’s foundation washed out of his house and others have complained about chronic flooding.
Another resident in the subdivision said, as a meteorologist, he could attest that rainfall has increased from previous estimations used in the city’s land-use plan and storms have become more intensified since the flood plain map was designed by FEMA.
Holman said he would not support further development in Eagle Cliff because the concerns presented “were fairly debatable facts.”
Rieger argued that the court found the council’s former decision had no basis in fact and warned that his client would sue the city and win, just as it had on the merits of the 2021 lawsuit.
No other council members who voted against the application offered up comments. Montoya, who voted for it, stated that she is an expert in her field as a CPA and often testifies in court.
Montoya said she read court transcripts, including deposition of city staff and the motion for partial summary judgement and visited impacted Eagle Cliff.
While she voted in support, she had a word of caution for the council and future developers.
“Council has set a precedent,” Montoya said. “I will caution this council to carefully review any new developments. I will end with investments are risky and so are lawsuits. The outcome of each is never certain.”
