Norman voters will be asked to approve a water rate increase this summer as the city faces a long list of unfunded capital projects and environmental rules.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion to set the election for June 13.
If approved, water customers will see the largest increase to the base fee and minimal increases to the rate.
Voters will be asked to increase the base fee from $6 to $10.90. The rate increase per thousand gallons would rise from $3.35 to $3.46 for up to 5,000; from $4.10 to $4.50 for up to 15,000 gallons, and from $5.20 to $6.75 for up to 20,000 gallons.
The increased revenue will mean an additional $6.7 million per year for water projects, according to staff presentations to council.
If voters approve, the increased revenue will fund revenue bonds for capital projects such as a well-blending plant to bring the city into compliance with chlorination rules from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, water lines replacement, and a federally mandated requirement to document lead water lines in the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.