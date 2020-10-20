The Norman City Council approved a resolution that could add a second new bus to the fleet using a grant and deliberated a water connection fee increase Tuesday night.
Funds through the Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant for Urbanized Areas would pay for 80% of the estimated $600,000 for a new CNG [compressed natural gas] bus, Mayor Breea Clark’s resolution reads.
The council approved a $450,000 grant application for a new bus last month.
Sean O’Leary, director of public works, said the grant opportunity for the second bus came up quickly.
“We are approaching a deadline of all our grant applications this Friday,” O’ Leary said. “We learned last week we are eligible for a second bus replacement for our transit system. It’s a second grant for year two of the program, so we thought, ‘You want to do that?,’ and we want to do that. Our fleet is pretty worn out.”
O’Leary said matching money from the city would come out of the Public Transit Sales Tax fund.
The city took over the fleet of buses from the University of Oklahoma in July 2019. Voters approved a 1/8 cent transit tax by 70% in November 2019. The city has since received grants, including a $2 million grant from the Federal Transit Authority and $5.1 in CARES [Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security] Act funds.
WATER CONNECTION RATES
Councilors tackled the possibility of increasing water connection fees for new customers as a method to offset new infrastructure costs.
The connection rates are determined by the meter size with most residential customers requiring a three-fourths-inch meter and commercial customers from 1-inch to 6-inch meters.
The current rate is $1,000 for residential and from $1,677 for a 1-inch meter to $57,667 for a 6-inch. City staff recommends raising the rate to $1,365. Edmond charges $1,106 and Oklahoma City, $1,000 for the same sized residential meters.
As much as 80% of water usage is residential, Utilities Director Chris Mattingly said.
New connections for commercial customers would increase in range from $2,275 for 1-inch meter to $78,715 for 6 inch. Edmond’s business customers range from $2,177 to $106,706.05 with each meter increment above 1 inch costing more than staff’s recommendations. Commercial customers in Oklahoma City pay between $1,670 to $46,670.
Ward 1 Kate Bierman pointed out that Oklahoma City sells water to other municipalities and that “helps them keep the cost lower for their own customers.”
Ward 2 Alison Petrone suggested that homes under a certain square footage could pay less for a new connection fee.
“You know, 1,250 to 1,500 square feet at the most because need affordable housing so badly,” Petrone said. “I’m wondering what the cost breakdown would be if we could push the expense to where the larger commercial accounts like we’re seeing happening in all the other cities to be commensurate with the wear and tear on the (water) well.”
Council members Matt Peacock, Ward 8, Stephen Holman, Ward 7, Lee Hall, Ward 4 and Bierman agreed with her suggestion.
“I’m comfortable with it,” Peacock said. “I want to make sure we’re that we remain competitive with other cities. We don’t want to encourage too much growth, but we want to encourage the right kind of growth. I think we need to set the standard for what kind of development we want to see.”
Holman suggested the council consider a more incremental increase in the connection fees. The last increase in fees was in 2016. Prior to the increase, new connections were $800 in 2015.
Bierman agreed a phased-in approach would be less painful for customers and suggested that an opportunity for public comment be provided before council considers a vote on the rate increases.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
