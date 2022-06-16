An updated building code will bring housing between Campus Corner and downtown Norman, officials say.
To improve the quality of projects in the center city area and add more clarity for developers and home remodelers, city council unanimously carried a motion to amend the code Tuesday.
The City adopted the center city form-based code in May 2017 to guide the area’s development. It gives rules to developers based on the desired style and feel of the area.
Norman planner Logan Hubble said the form has improved since CCFBC’s implementation, but planning discovered select issues in meetings with the center city ad-hoc committee, prompting updates they believe make the code easier to navigate.
The changes require a studio, one or two bedroom unit to provide half a parking spot per bedroom. A unit with three or more bedrooms must have one parking spot per bedroom.
Planning believes these requirements could provide enough parking for residents while also offering incentives to build more units with fewer bedrooms per unit.
Courtyards, which were previously prohibited for townhouse and small apartment areas are now permissible in the updated urban residential frontage area.
Autumn McMahan, who served on the CCFBC development review team, said the revisions get the city closer to their goal of creating more diversity in that area of Norman and encourage increased density near campus. She lives in the center city area and owns several properties in it.
“That’s been a goal for council since the beginning of CCFBC,” Hubble said.
According to the proposal, neighborhood frontage and townhouse/small apartment zoning close to OU will combine into an existing urban residential frontage type, identifiable as the periwinkle-colored area on the updated map.
The updates also change parking requirements, which were previously based on the size of the residential units.
Hubble said this has kept parking from the center city area.
The updates also include bedroom definitions, which is now an inhabitable room or space of at least 70 square feet and no larger than 144 square feet. They must be segregated by a closure or be suitable for use as a sleeping quarters. Areas meeting this definition larger than 144 square feet now count as two bedrooms.
City of Norman planner Logan Hubble said before CCFBC, the department saw many duplex projects with six to eight bedrooms per side. Residents disapproved, he said.
“They didn’t really like how they looked, and so we implemented the form-based code to promote more of a townhouse and small apartment-type development, and then hopefully some mixed use that would look like brownstones in New York,” Hubble said.
In Hubble’s experience, when someone approaches planning with a project that isn’t “cut and dry and by the book,” it can take hours to determine how to rule on it.
Homes between downtown Norman and Campus Corner now have an increased room minimum and no room maximum. Planning looked to address a low-density housing issue with these changes.
Hubble said the revision allows for more homes near campus, where “housing is needed the most.”
Council also passed code updates in the downtown area. Structures in the downtown strip of Gray Street can be two to five stories tall, built close to the front property line and to each side boundary.
The ground floor can be residential or commercial, and each structure must contain at least three residential units.
Ward 4 Lee Hall said CCFBC has been a work in progress since Council adopted it in May 2018, and it will continue to be that way as Norman grows and evolves.
“It will be necessary for council and staff to reevaluate the direction of this area of Norman,” Hall said. “Future ad hoc committees will be needed, including discussion on several issues that were left unresolved for lack of time, but certainly not for lack of effort.”