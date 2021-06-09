It was a long night at Tuesday’s Norman City Council meeting, where members faced a crowd ready to discuss 14 budget amendments in a meeting that stretched past midnight.
After two hours of meandering discussion on an agenda item regarding stormwater, Mayor Breea Clark tried several times to move the item to a vote. Meanwhile, a room full of frustrated residents dipped into their snacks and groaned as councilors’ questions kept on.
The amendment for which crowds gathered and packed into the council chambers was a $500,000 reallocation from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget toward a mobile crisis response unit. Most of those seated in the chambers were with Unite Norman and support fully funding police departments, while a smaller number inside the Municipal Building supported the reallocation to fund a mobile crisis unit that would respond to mental health and non-emergency calls.
At last, the discussions moved past the stormwater issue and a hushed crowd was ready to speak, but the next item wasn’t about police funding.
Harsh criticism came forward from several residents who opposed a participatory budget program. Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman proposed the amendment, which would set aside $1 million in tax dollars for communities and allow residents to vote on projects they want to adopt and fund in their neighborhoods. Clark noted during the June 1 meeting that program guidelines had not been set, and several speakers Tuesday took note of the lack of any presentation on the program.
Some called the proposed participatory budgeting program a “slush fund” and a “socialist policy.”
“We have a … discussion about how to spend $747,000 (stormwater) and … you propose that we have $1 million just out there,” Norman resident Gary Barksdale said during public comment on the amendment.
Resident Tom McFarlane spoke in favor of the amendment, saying the council does not see many people show up for public budgets because it doesn’t currently bring the public into the discussion in the same way a participatory budget program can. Another speaker said the program would boost democracy and promote “more democratic ways to be involved in the budget.”
Foreman said the program, which many residents have requested, was misunderstood. She referred to examples of small projects, like a bus stop bench or light, that can’t be addressed because “there is no funding dedicated to it.”
“All it is is putting it (money) in the hands of voters and saying, ‘What do you want to do?’ because you come to us all the time,” Foreman said.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he liked the idea, but did not believe the amendment was “ready” to pass.
Ward 5 Michael Nash agreed that he liked the concept of involving the community, especially those who do not often have the opportunity to participate, but he echoed Holman’s concerns. Ward 2 Lauren Schueller said increasing citizen involvement is what everyone wants, but noted that “we don’t have a process,” and suggested further discussion at the council retreat in July. Ward 3 Alison Petrone called the idea “brilliant, but not ready.”
The amendment failed 7-2, with Foreman and Ward 1 Brandi Studley voting for it.
The council considered a $6,000 amendment for data software for the NPD, which Chief Kevin Foster said would improve the user interface.
“It’s for the public to manipulate the data that we already put out there,” Foster said.
Council approved the request unanimously. The council discussed funding for the homeless emergency shelter and the last two amendments regarding police funding past The Transcript’s deadline. Updated coverage is available at normantranscript.com.
