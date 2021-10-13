A grant to help the Norman Police Department detect and download child pornographic images was removed from the consent agenda at the city council’s Tuesday meeting following concerns raised about the organization the grant would come from.
The council unanimously voted to postpone the acceptance of a $25,270 grant for GrayKey software from the nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-human trafficking agency. In exchange for acceptance of the grant, the department would have to provide the organization with data on the number of arrests or people rescued using the software, according to a staff report.
Ward 1 councilor Brandi Studley raised concerns about the organization after it came under criminal investigation by a Utah prosecutor in October 2020. She also referred to the founder, Tim Ballad, who refused to change its name over racial objections.
The organization commissioned a painting of Ballad, his wife and others carrying Black children over a railroad. Activists say the painting mishandled Black history, the Salt Lake Tribune reported in 2017.
“I am not comfortable getting in bed with a company like this,” Studley said. “I think you guys at the police department should not want to get in bed with someone like this.”
Police Maj. Ricky Jackson told the council the department was not aware of these concerns, but said from the department’s position, the software would be used to help rescue children from sexual abuse and prosecute offenders.
“Our equipment is outdated,” he said. “Currently we have equipment to do that, but iOS encryption in cell phones makes it very difficult. We can’t download those images [for evidence], and the updated software would do that.”
Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn asked if the software allowed backend access to files police would collect. Jackson said he did not know but that he was certain that the department would never use software that was not secure or allowed outside access to investigative files.
Micro-transit
At a study session, the council considered adding on-demand “micro-transit” options to the city’s transit system.
In the system, smaller vehicles could be introduced in limited zones or defined areas of the city where same-day transportation would be available. The need, said Studley, is noticeable in rural areas where people want to work but don’t have transportation to Norman where the job market is more diverse and plentiful.
Adding the service would mean an additional $571,830 in operations costs, at least $230,000 to acquire two or three vehicles and $127,440 for the first two years of technology upgrades, city transit program manager Taylor Johnson said.
The service is designed to provide transportation where gaps exist, including in addition to existing para-transit services provided to people who cannot ride the city’s mass transit buses on fixed routes, Johnson noted.
If the council moves forward with micro-transit, a pilot program would not be realized until 2023, Taylor said.