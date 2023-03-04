The city is considering a plan to replace concrete barricades with a more modern style of barrier for road closures that could make it easier for pedestrians to get around Campus Corner on game days.
Norman’s Business and Community Affairs committee met Thursday to begin looking at alternatives to the traditional elongated concrete barricades used for road closures during festivals, parades and OU football games.
The committee of City Council members discussed the potential benefits, including reduced labor costs, aesthetic improvement and ease of access for pedestrians of all abilities.
Michigan-based company Post Guard is a manufacturer of bollards, or vertical posts used for road closures.
The retractable carbon steel bollards are installed into the ground and rise up to protect property and assets, according to the Post Guard website. The manual lift design pulls up with a top handle, and when retracted, the flat top is flush with the ground and locks into place.
According to an invoice from the Norman Music Alliance to the City of Norman, labor and vehicle costs for traffic control at Norman Music Festival in 2022 ran $1,265.
Ward 8 council member Matt Peacock said removing a portion of that human element could be a cost saver.
During a staff presentation, David Riesland, transportation engineer for the city of Norman, said the bollard rises 36 inches above ground when extended.
“They’re meant to be vandal proof,” he told the committee. “(The retractable bollards) have a key that would have to be utilized.”
Riesland said the bollards would be installed at the point of “hard closure,” and there will still be cones, barricades and some signs telling people where to detour and merge.
Pilot program
The discussion was initially centered around Main Street, where Norman’s 2nd Friday Art Walk, parades and many festivals take place, but evolved into the consideration of a pilot program on Campus Corner.
Ward 7 council member Stephen Tyler Holman said the bollards would allow for better crowd movement on game days. Holman, who works the door at The Deli on game day weekends, said he’s seen the barricades prevent wheelchair access in certain areas.
“The issue I see on Campus Corner is the barricades block the flow of people walking and in a few instances have created ADA access issues,” Holman said. “... The (barracade) is blocking the street, but the sidewalk isn’t accessible, and we’ve used buses before and that created problems as well.”
Holman said he sees four suitable intersections for the bollards: Asp Avenue and Boyd Street; Buchanan Avenue and Boyd Street; White Street and Buchanan Avenue; and White Street and Asp Avenue.
Peacock said with the move to the Southeastern Conference coming in 2024, crowd control could become a bigger issue.
Peacock, Ward 2 Council member Lauren Schueler and Holman agreed that the bollards would be an aesthetic upgrade.
Holman said city staff will look into details including cost and feasibility at the proposed intersections to create a plan for a pilot program, and the committee will continue the discussion at a future meeting.
Engage Learning in STEM
The committee heard a presentation from the leader of a Norman-based nonprofit that focuses on STEM learning for public school children.
Bart Keeton, executive director of Engage Learning Oklahoma, spoke to the committee via Zoom.
Engage Learning, founded in 2016, started in Norman. Keeton said it started at Alcott Middle School with a solar power recharging station project. The station is still functional at Norman High School.
Peacock said the committee wanted to hear about what Engage Learning does, how they’re a great fit for Norman, and why they “want to keep them in Norman.”
The nonprofit has 50 staff, 17 of which work a full-time schedule, and its expertise includes computer science, architecture, engineering, and geographical information systems.
Keeton said Engage Learning has helped train STEM elementary teachers at all 33 elementary schools in Oklahoma City as well as middle school instructors at 15 different sites since their founding.
“We’ve partnered with them on their five-week summer school, and we love working with teachers,” Keeton said. “Engage is very pro public school, we want to be in the public schools, support the teachers, support the kids and get to know the families.
“What we’d love to do in Norman is a lot of what we’ve been able to do in Oklahoma City.”
Engage Learning, whose largest partner is Oklahoma City Public Schools, has a 2,700-square-foot STEM learning space on the campus of Mark Twain Elementary School in Oklahoma City.
Engage Learning does not have a Norman site, but the committee discussed the prospect of changing that, potentially with the utilization of a city-owned property.
Holman said the committee should explore any options for buildings “that we have or have had any partnerships with,” or “some potential downtown building owners that don’t have tenants.”
Engage Learning doesn’t have any immediate plans for a headquarters in Norman, but Keeton said if there’s a building available, the organization would use it to work directly with students.
Keeton said Friday the nonprofit’s mission in Norman is to work with third- through eighth-grade students by offering after school and summer programming as a STEM-based and maker education organization.
“We’re particularly targeted at Title 1 schools,” Keeton said. “Of 17 Norman public schools, I think about half are Title 1.”
Title 1 schools receive funding based on the percentage of students receiving free/reduced lunches.
Peacock said the committee plans to further consider what Engage Learning’s future in Norman looks like at an upcoming committee meeting or council study session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.