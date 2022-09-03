Norman City Council will decide before November whether to take part in a proposal by a nationally renowned nonprofit that functions to strengthen financial resilience in cities across the nation.
Strong Towns, a national advocacy and guidance organization, created a model for development with the intention of assisting cities and neighborhoods in growing stronger financially.
The nonprofit’s Community Action Lab was the lone topic of discussion at Thursday’s Business and Community Affairs meeting.
If Norman city council were to agree to Strong Towns’ proposal, the Community Action Lab would begin in January 2023.
According to a handout from Strong Towns, the Community Action Lab is a comprehensive way to mobilize a city for change. The lab consists of a two-year timeline, in which the organization communicates with local leadership to learn priorities and develop a vision, trains an action team to apply the Strong Towns approach to challenges and engages the community through efforts that create a shift in dialogue in a community.
Jane Hudson, director of the Planning Department, said Strong Towns promotes a pattern of development that is financially strong, advocates for cities of all sizes to be safe and inviting and works to elevate local government collaboration for people working together.
Strong Towns only selected five cities that applied for their inaugural 2023 Community Action Lab, and Norman was one of those.
Councilmember Matt Peacock, who submitted Norman’s application for the program, said as a civil engineer, Strong Towns founder Chuck Marohn would be able to work with staff on multiple levels.
The Community Action Lab has five phases, according to Thursday’s presentation, facilitated by Hudson.
- During the initial phase, preparation would include a survey of community members, targeting a local audience, identify a date for the kickoff event, establish media contacts, assemble an action team and lay any necessary additional groundwork.
- The launch phase, where the city would meet with the action team in person to share curriculum materials and desired project goals, would follow.
- Phase Three includes coaching sessions every two to three weeks with the Action Team. Hudson said the purpose of these meetings would be to promote local engagement with topics of community interest.
- Phase Four would mark a shift from learning and discussion to implementation. “(It focuses) on specific local challenges and how to apply the Strong Towns concept,” Hudson said. “They might bring in outside experts that they think might help us, which would be great, to get another set of eyes and opinions on everything.”
- Phase Five outlines ongoing support following the initial year of the program. After the conclusion of the first year, Hudson said Strong Towns will continue to offer Action Team members access to resources while maintaining correspondence remotely to assist in any matters in the second year.
Total cost of the proposal is $139,875. Phases one through five cost $20,400, $12,500, $54,675, $54,800 and $7,500, respectively. Funding sources from the city have yet to be determined. Peacock said Community Action Lab falls in line with criteria used to fund other studies through their surplus of sales tax dollars.
Strong Towns said in a statement that a need exists for an alternative decision making process that is both desirable and achievable within the local framework. They claim Norman is positioned at this point in development to “not only alter course, but to be the regional leader that will inspire others to change their approach as well.”
Hudson said the Community Action Lab timeline would overlap the previously-planned timeline for completion for Norman’s new comprehensive plan. The implication of that, according to the presentation, is the ability to pool resources and coordinate efforts to help both projects yield strong results.
Councilmember Stephen Holman said the best aspect of Strong Towns is their ability to help cities become financially solvent.
“They have so many articles about not only urban development and urban issues, but they have a lot of stuff about rural issues, small towns, agriculture, really across the whole gamut of things we deal with,” Holman said.
Holman said the initial investment would likely save the city money in the longterm.
“That’s partly why I feel like that would be justified as it helps us become more financially solvent and independent and all that going into the future,” Holman said.
Councilmember Lauren Schueler said the comprehensive plan is just one area where Strong Towns expertise could prove beneficial. She said Strong Towns would help the city take a comprehensive look at the community and assess what they want to build for the future.
Kathryn Walker said she will work with the city finance department and city manager to identify the proposed funding source.
“We will probably tweak the agreement just a bit to ensure we adequately incorporate all of the deliverables, and then bring that forward to council,” Walker said.
