City staff will present a plan to seek a $45 million bond program to repair and replace dozens of crumbling bridges in Norman, the Community Planning and Transportation Committee agenda indicates.
While the city has a bridge maintenance program, it does not keep up with the damage to aging bridges, Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary has said.
The $45 million bond would replace 10 bridges and rehabilitate or provide maintenance to an additional nine. On a 10-year bond, average property taxes could increase by $4.54 on a $100,000 tax assessed home, by $7.01 on a $150,000 home, and by $9.49 on a $200,000 home, the staff presentation shows.
The committee’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting shows the bridge maintenance program for the current fiscal year is $750,000. A 2021 report revealed the city has 80 nationally registered bridges, but 11 are functionally obsolete, five are structurally deficient, with an additional 15 which are approaching structurally deficient, the staff report indicates.
“I am hopeful that the CP&T (committee) members will discuss possible next steps with this program including a timeline for a possible citywide election,” O’Leary said in a statement to The Transcript.
City staff continue to look for additional funding avenues, including American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the public works director said.
“The City has applied for ARPA funds administered by the state of Oklahoma for bridge replacements, but that request has not been authorized,” O’Leary said. “City staff is currently exploring other federal funding programs that appear to be available for bridge maintenance projects at the local level. However, the city’s needs for bridge replacement appear to be so significant that it is unlikely that federal funds will satisfy all of those needs.”
The council directed staff during the July goal setting retreat to explore a bond and timeline for an election.
In September 2021, the council was forced to fund repairs to Imhoff Bridge when the supports beneath it collapsed due to soil erosion along the creek.
The cost to repair the bridge was $370,000.
The Imhoff Bridge is one of a dozen others cited in a 2019 Bridge Safety Inspection report from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation as “structurally deficient,” city records indicated at the time.
The transportation department inspects all publicly owned bridges greater than 20 feet in length.
In addition to the Imhoff Bridge, two bridges have closed since 2016 because they presented “a safety hazard,” the staff report indicated. The Havenbrook Street and Main Street bridges also were closed for repairs.
Six bridges have posted load limits due to the conditions of the structures, a map included in the staff presentation shows. Three of those bridges are in Ward 5, including one that only allows up to four tons, which excludes ambulances, delivery trucks, school buses, charter buses and heavy construction equipment, the report reads.
