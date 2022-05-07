City staff will draft a proposal with updated qualifications for an incentive program designed to promote energy-efficient residential home construction, following a recommendation from a city council committee Thursday.
Norman’s Home Energy Rating System/Energy Rating Index pilot program was implemented in July 2018 to encourage energy efficient residential construction by providing credits to builders who exceed Residential Energy Code minimums. It has been renewed five times and is set to expire June 30.
The program’s initial benchmark rating was set at 65 and updated in 2021 to 51 to reflect current energy code trends.
From July 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022, there were 263 applicants to the HERS/ERI program. Twelve homes received a certificate of occupancy and none of that dozen achieved the program’s benchmark score of 51. The number of current applicants enrolled is 251.
The credit from the program is 14 cents per square foot of the project area. Meeting the benchmark score of 51 means the builder pays 50% of permit fees. The builder pays no permit fees with a score of 41 or lower.
A state-level recommendation of 64 as a statewide minimum is currently in the Oklahoma legislature. Texas’ current standard is 59, according to a staff presentation at Thursday’s meeting.
In a business and community affairs meeting Thursday, city building official Greg Clark said city staff will draft a proposal to continue the program with an updated benchmark of 57. He said the city should exceed Oklahoma’s benchmark standard to be attractive as a means of cost reduction and incentivize doing more than the state standard.
The new benchmark would still incentivize doing more than the bare minimum to comply with the state and exceed Texas standard, Clark said.
Letting the program expire to see if the statewide recommendation is adopted this fall would mean more time to collect data points.
A second option is to keep the benchmark at 51, which is in accordance with 2015 and 2021 codes, and is a more efficient benchmark than the state recommendation.
Most of the committee favored the idea of continuing the program, but changing the benchmark to 57 while increasing the pilot program’s duration to 2 years to ensure a larger sample size of participants at the next re-evaluation period.
“If it doesn’t cost us anything to do it and it’s an optional program. I say we keep it,” Ward 5 councilor Rarchar Tortorello said. “The cost of energy is not that high in OKlahoma and relatively cheap compared to our neighbors, but I think everytime we save for the future and every innovation we look to that can originate in Oklahoma, especially in Norman, I think it benefits us all.”
Ward 8 Matt Peacock said it’s important to make sure the program moves forward in a way that ensures an investment in energy efficient building materials yields a worthwhile incentive for builders. As the benchmark number for efficiency decreases, the cost of materials to meet that number increases.