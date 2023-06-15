The Norman City Council, in response to mounting complaints from downtown business owners, discussed this week the possibility of permanently moving the homeless shelter to 718 N. Porter Ave.
The council, which met Tuesday night, intends to move the shelter temporarily from it current location, 113 W. Gray St., to a city-owned building on Porter.
During a council study session, members discussed the city’s contract with Food & Shelter Inc, which operates the shelter and offers case management services.
The council did not express any desire to end the 90-day renewable contract with the shelter operator.
During previous meetings the council has said it would send a ballot question to voters in November to fund the construction of a permanent shelter. But as discussions progressed, members deliberated whether the cost to renovate the building could make it a cheaper option for a permanent site.
During a previous meeting Tuesday to adopt the budget, the council voted to approve an amendment for $500,000 to rehabilitate the Porter building for a temporary shelter.
Ward 6 Councilor Elizabeth Foreman speculated the Porter building could be just what the city needs longterm.
“Say we move into Porter and it’s perfect. It’s doing everything we want — the capacity — do we even need to move out to build?” she asked.
Mayor Larry Heikkila wondered if that would not be a good option since the city has to fix the building if they intend to sell it.
“That’s where I sit,” Heikkila said. “If we’re going to put a lot of money into a building, and I realize it has to be done anyway, but are we looking at all the options and is that one (option) we want to keep? We just haven’t had time to discuss it.”
Heikkila decided the matter deserved further consideration and asked staff to schedule a study session on the subject.
As discussion turned to the future of the shelter, Food & Shelter Executive Director April Doshier said the Porter location could allow the operator to “potentially double” its operations there.
Ward 5 Councilor Rarchar Tortorello asked Doshier if her organization could operate it as a day hub for housing services.
“The ultimate goal for everybody, I think, is to get them the help they need,” Tortorello said. “Get them where they need to be mentally, substance abuse or whatever it is here. Is that the ultimate goal?”
Doshier responded by saying they have “already been doing a great job of that” and reported “social work hours have doubled since opening with great results.”
“Having access to day services is going to make that easier for us because that’s when services are available,” she said.
Doshier further stressed the need for the city and providers to address mental health.
“Someone getting undressed in the middle of Main Street is not a homeless issue; it’s a mental health issue,” she said. “If we don’t respond to that, it doesn’t matter what we do, we’re still going to see those issues.
“The people who need help are coming to a Friend’s House (shelter). That’s who’s getting up and going to work, that’s who’s saying ‘now I have a safe bed I don’t have to worry about where I’m going to be at night, now I can go out and use my day productively.’”
It was not clear when the Porter building would be ready to replace the current shelter.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the building may need to be rezoned and fellow staff members declined to promise the building would be ready in 90 days, when the renewed shelter contract will again expire.
Unwanted print materials
The council also discussed regulating unsolicited materials to keep them off lawns and out of city storm drains.
According to a staff presentation, the city began exploring an ordinance to address print materials, often placed in plastic bags, which are thrown from the curb onto yards.
If the council approves, the ordinance will require tossed publications to be placed on a porch near the front door, on the door, inside the exterior and interior door or in a mail slot.
The ordinance would not apply to U.S. Post Office mail and packages, Assistant City Attorney Anthony Purinton said.
If approved, the regulations would be similar to those adopted in Lexington, Kentucky. Its ordinance survived an appeal following a lawsuit, Purinton said, because it followed a principle in regulation known as “time, place and manner” when it comes to regulating without impeding free speech rights.
The council considered how problematic enforcement of the ordinance could get. Violators face a fine of between $50 to $750.
“It would be a criminal matter,” Purinton said. “That’s the only difference between the Lexington ordinance because they have the ability to do civil penalties instead of a criminal charge. In Oklahoma, if you have a violation of an ordinance, it’s going to be a criminal charge.”
Foreman asked how the city could enforce the regulation if someone was placing materials in a mailbox in violation of U.S. Postal law. Purinton said it would be up to the post office to enforce that.
“The intent of this is to make sure that it doesn’t end up in the stormwater system,” Purinton said.
Heikkila asked if the ordinance would apply to campaign materials in the event a mailer might blow off a door knob.
Purinton said the city would use discretion.
“In that case, if you have like 50 houses that you went to and you put them on a door knocker every single time and then you have one fly off, we’re going to be able to tell that you tried to do right,” Purinton said.
Purinton described the ordinance as a deterrent.
“This isn’t probably going to eliminate the problem completely, but it’s going to be a much better solution than banning them all outright,” he said.
The ordinance will appear on the June 27 regular council meeting agenda for consideration, Purinton said.
