The Norman City Council discussed adding more school resource officers (SROs) as the state moves to fund districts through a revolving fund.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said members of the Parent Teacher Association spoke to staff about increasing officers in schools to as many as 17, one in each elementary school.
The Norman Police Department partners with Norman Public Schools to staff officers in schools, but has only two in each high school and one in each middle school, NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen Schettler told The Transcript following the meeting. She added that school officers rotate to elementary schools along with support from other police officers.
During its 2023 session, the state Legislature adopted House Bill 2093 and 2094 to kick off a three-year pilot project to increase school safety to fund security upgrades or additional resource officers.
Pyle told the council that the state is rolling out $50 million in a revolving fund for a three-year pilot project to increase school resource officers and school security, an anticipated allocation of $98,000 each year per district.
“Then the Department of Education said, ‘we need to take our administrative costs off the top’ so it’s roughly $90,000 a year per district for three years,” he said. “For us, we thought how far down the road does that get us? Well, $90,000 is little less than the cost of one.”
Voters approved a half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax in 2015 to boost staff levels in the police and fire departments, including school resource officers, and capital projects.
Meanwhile, the police department is struggling to bring its staffing level back up to 181 commissioned officers after numerous retirements and officers who left for other departments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ward 7 Councilor Stephen T. Holman expressed concerned it would be difficult to reach beyond that goal to staff even more.
“At the same time, we’d still be trying to fund additional police officers in the department, outside SROs,” he said.
Pyle said the department should be fully staffed by January, but noted that to “add 17, that would be a three-year process. So, not an immediate solution for that need.”
Federal funding may also be on the horizon if Congress proposes and passes a bill to require an officer in each school, Pyle said.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the Legislature likely set up the revolving fund “anticipating there could be other funding from the federal government,” she said. “I definitely think there’s maybe an intent that this may be a longer term program.”
Mayor Larry Heikkila asked Walker if asset forfeiture “seizure funds” could be used for resource officers.
Walker said the funding is expected to be used for drug enforcement, and added that seizure funds “aren’t a stable revenue stream for salaries.”
Depending on the outcome of ongoing negotiations between the city, the school district and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the city may not be under pressure to provide more officers, a statement obtained by The Transcript this week from Sheriff Amason indicated.
Amason said his office is negotiating with the city and the school district to “provide 17 deputies to staff each elementary school in the district for this upcoming school year.”
According to his statement, Amason said one deputy is staffed at Norman Public Schools Dimensions, five at Moore-Norman Technology Center, seven in Moore Public Schools, one at Community Christian School, and four at Mid-America Christian University. The funding for those deputies is paid by the schools.
School officials were not present during the council meeting Tuesday, but Pyle said staff continues to discuss the program and the city’s role with NPS. The council will have more information on the subject at its next study session, which is slated Aug. 8.
Officials with the school district did not return a request for comment for this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.