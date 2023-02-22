Austin Ball, a newly elected City Council member, is likely to begin representing Ward 1 before his official term begins.
Ball, who was elected Feb. 14, ran against an incumbent who moved away less than six weeks before the election. Because Brandi Studley resigned on Jan. 13, the seat remains vacant until a new term begins July 11, according to the City Charter.
During a study session Tuesday evening, councilors discussed seating Ball at the council's next regular meeting Feb. 28.
Mayor Larry Heikkila said he did not want to let the ward go unrepresented any longer, and plans to assign Ball to the committees Studley served on as well.
“I want to make sure we fill all the holes,” Heikkila said. “We want might want to rethink that for next year based on skills and different things that come up.”
While vacancies have been filled by committee nominations and council approval in the past, the seat has been vacant more than 30 days, City Clerk Brenda Hall noted.
According to the charter, vacancies that exceed 60 days must be filled by a special election.
Ball would be sworn in at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to fill the unexpired term and again in July when his term officially begins, Hall said.
Reached Wednesday, Ball told The Transcript he is excited to serve the remainder of the term if council approves.
“I’m very excited to step up and fill the void that was left by our prior councilperson and ensure Ward 1 has the representation they deserve,” he said. “While I wish I had more time to learn more about the duties I will be performing, I’m grateful that I can step in early and get the ball rolling on the changes the voters of Ward 1 elected me to make.
"I’m looking forward to working with our mayor, other councilors, and our city employees and staff to make our city one we are all proud to call home.”
Comprehensive plan committee to expand
The council also discussed changes to the structure of citizen committees that will serve alongside Garver Engineering’s work to review and update the city’s Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation Master Plans.
During a previous meeting, the council discussed the best way to form qualified committees, including how to select candidates based on skills, representation of council wards, and how many members should serve.
Residents have submitted applications to serve on the committee but selections have not been finalized.
Garver's Wastewater Engineer Mary Mach shared recommendations to design more than one committee for greater engagement and to harness skills for area- specific committees.
While the council has not yet approved a contract with Garver, the city has selected the firm for the master plan review.
Mach said the city should consider subcommittees that report to a steering committee to avoid infighting and target members in areas of expertise.
“We want to be realistic but we want to be visionary,” Mach said of the plan and committee’s roles. “We all know when we are divergent in our veins that we tend to be fractionary. We want to make sure that we’re positive and moving forward together to build consensus for the community.”
All committees will review the master plan recommendations to ensure the different plans work toward the same goals, Mach said, and represent the “diversity and variety of Norman citizens.”
The committees will review a wide array of issues the comprehensive plan will tackle, including “the housing market and affordability strategy, comprehensive transportation master plan update, stormwater, sanitation and sewer – all rolled up underneath the comprehensive plan,” Mach said.
A core management team for the plan’s various updates will include engineering consultants, staff and council. , Mach said.
According to Mach’s recommendations, the steering committee should include 10-13 members comprised of two city council members, two from the Planning Commission, and others who represent economic development, building and construction, human services, the University of Oklahoma, a young professional, an advocacy organization and a developer.
A steering committee member would also be tapped to serve as chair to each of the four subcommittees for wastewater, transportation, stormwater and housing. Subcommittees would have a total of 24-30 members. City staff would also be present for meetings.
Ward 2’s Lauren Schueler volunteered to serve on the steering committee, but also asked that the council be given more time to review the proposed committees restructure. Heikkila agreed the council should have more time to consider the recommendations.
Heikkila also said Mach’s ideas to structure committees improved on his own thoughts for the process.
“She had an idea that expands my thinking quite a bit,” he said. “I think it’s a very good plan and I think it works well.”
