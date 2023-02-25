A sobering center changed the course of John Cloud’s life for the better in 2017. A similar opportunity to get sober could soon be offered to Norman residents struggling with alcoholism.
Cloud knew he needed help with his 10-year alcohol addiction when he ended up at Public Inebriate Alternative, an alcohol treatment program in Oklahoma City that allows people to sober up and get connected to resources to stay that way.
“I had a long history of DUI’s, I’d lost jobs and been hospitalized,” he told The Transcript. “My alcoholism ran pretty rampant.”
Cloud got the push he needed from a police officer who stopped him one night while he walked to his car.
The officer gave him a choice to go to jail for DUI or to the sobering center and he agreed to go to the center.
While there, Cloud met a graduate of the program who worked at the center and asked how to get help.
He entered the center’s First Step residence program for men to find a path to permanent sobriety, he said.
Five years later, he said he remains sober. Cloud said has since obtained a college degree in social work, married and has started a family.
“Some may think it’s far-fetched, but I can connect every positive thing I have in my life to to getting connected to that center because that’s where it all started,” Cloud said.
How sobering centers work
The Norman City Council could choose to open a sobering center of its own after some members discussed the Oklahoma City model during a recent Oversight Committee Meeting.
Council member Stephen Holman, who serves on the committee, said a sober center is something he’s been interested in “bringing back” to the area for several years.
“There’s a lot of value for the community and the police in having it as an alternative to taking everyone to the county jail for public intox and other substance impairment related issues,” Holman told The Transcript.
Following the committee’s discussion, the topic will be taken up by the council at a study session in March, City Clerk Brenda Hall said.
Sobering centers are an alternative to jail for those who are intoxicated but not committing other crimes like drunk driving or assault, police Chief Kevin Foster told the committee.
OKC Metro Alliance is a nonprofit organization that operates the sobering center and alcohol rehabilitation centers for men and women.
Alliance director Jennifer Francis said Norman would need a simple building with cots and paid staff to operate a similar center.
Francis said the center operates in partnership with the City of Oklahoma City on behalf of the police department for an annually negotiated contract of $350,000.
A sobering center could save the department thousands of dollars in paid time and leverage that time to respond to other calls, Foster told the committee.
It takes only five minutes to drop someone off at a sobering center rather than hours to book them into the county jail and complete related paperwork, he said.
In Oklahoma City, guests can stay 10 hours, receive substance abuse counseling services and a free cab ride the next day for up to three miles.
Staff are trained in first aid, CPR, mental health and substance abuse disorders, and ethics, Francis said.
The most recent report for 2022 showed only 9% of guests returned to the center, Francis said.
While Francis said the center sees about 2,500 guests each year, Foster told the committee that Norman police encounter up to 600 people annually who are publicly intoxicated.
She called Public Inebriate Alternative a true jail diversion program where people can sober up and get help with its organization or agency partners.
Because the alliance has operated First Step centers for men and women since the 1980s, Francis said they get to see people come “full circle” from sobering center to a rehabilitated life.
“I’ve got several stories of people who came through the PIA that were picked up by law enforcement for being drunk or high and they were brought here as an alternative to jail,” Francis said. “People will come in maybe a couple of times and decide that they finally want to go to a first step program. The work the program and then end up with a full time job or a place to live.”
Cloud says a sobering center could make a big difference in a college town where alcohol use at parties and bars is a rite of passage.
For some, that experience will derail their lives with a prison record and fines similar to those he had to pay, he said.
“A sobering center wouldn’t cost anything, you don’t get a record, you don’t have fines,” he said. “You get a cot, a warm blanket and you interact with compassionate, understanding staff. It can be the push in the right direction people need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.