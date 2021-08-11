The Norman City Council is hoping to boost vaccination rates with cash prizes, discounts at local businesses and even University of Oklahoma football tickets.
During Tuesday night’s study session, Mayor Breea Clark told the council that the city can use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for COVID-19 vaccine incentives.
“I have put together a proposal for a vaccine incentive program that we would fund with ARPA funding which is approved because ... because it deals with vaccine incentives,” she said.
Clark’s plan includes partnering with the Cleveland County Health Department’s mobile vaccine pod from Aug. 30 to Nov. 3 to provide vaccinations. Those who receive the vaccine or show proof of vaccination can be entered to win tickets to the Sept. 11 OU football game — the team’s first home game of the season — one entry to a $25,000 cash prize and a $10 gift card to local business.
Businesses will show proof of redemption to the city and receive reimbursement. Further prizes have yet to be announced, but could include a new car and Oklahoma City Thunder tickets, Clark said.
Locations for the pods have not been determined, but Clark said she wants to see a drive-thru option included in the plan.
“It’s a great way to reward responsible behavior and also encourage people to take advantage of the vaccine opportunities,” Clark said.
Despite the climb in cases statewide, no city has re-imposed a mask mandate.
“Obviously masks work,” Clark said. “But this is going to keep mutating until we all get vaccinated. The statistics have shown that vaccine incentive programs work. (Norman Regional Health Systems CEO) Richie Split sent me some data on it, and the League of Cities has some data on it, so I think this is an excellent way to fortify our community against COVID-19.”
Clark said she learned during this week’s emergency management meeting that vaccination rates in Norman are still “dismally low.” The county is 46% fully vaccinated for ages 12 and older, while Norman is stalled at 35.9%. For those who qualify for the shot up to age 19, only 15.9% are fully vaccinated in Norman, she reported.
City Manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript Wednesday that the city is planning to set aside at least $500,000 in ARPA funds for the incentive program. The incentive program and other priorities for ARPA dollars will be discussed during the Aug. 17 study session.
The incentive program should appear on the Aug. 24 council agenda, Pyle said.