The Norman City Council, tied up over whether to buy police a military-style armored vehicle and other equipment with asset forfeiture funds, debated the pros and cons Tuesday night during a study session.
Ricky Jackson, Norman’s deputy police chief, said officers are paying for night vision goggles and other equipment with their own money and relying on aging equipment to safely perform their duties.
But councilors agreed that was not the subject of controversy.
The rub for residents is the use of asset forfeiture funds and the decision to purchase a Lenco BearCat.
The council has declined to use the funds in the past due to the way in which they are obtained. Civil asset forfeiture is the seizure of property even if the owner has not been charged or convicted of a crime. Property can only be obtained after a criminal conviction for criminal asset forfeiture, according to Justice.gov.
Jackson, speaking on behalf of the police department, asked the council to consider using $1.1 million in asset forfeiture funds for the armored vehicle, which costs $353,000, and other items that include SWAT gear, bomb suits and training.
He told the council when the department borrows an armored vehicle from another agency, it takes up to two hours for it to arrive.
Last month the department borrowed a similar vehicle from the county sheriff for a standoff with an armed suspect who vowed to “suicide by cop.”
It was the second time in 18 months a loaned armored vehicle was needed.
The deputy chief said the funds come “primarily from interstate organized crime,” with almost none of the money coming from Norman residents and most of it from outside Oklahoma.
Councilor for Ward 7 Stephen Holman said not all those funds are drug cartel proceeds.
“It’s expensive to hire an attorney,” Holman said. “To keep an attorney on retainer. It’s not all just drug money.
“It may be the vast majority of it, but it’s not 100% and it doesn’t require conviction or even charges for the government to take your property.”
He suggested the council consider the use of general fund money or other funds to pay for the items.
Councilor for Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said she had no problem with the use of those funds because of the lengthy process to obtain them and account for them, but that she would consider his suggestion.
Mayor Larry Heikkila said forfeiture funds should be used, but agreed that the council should decide its options on funding avenues.
City Manager Darrel Pyle noted that the staff and council have a “fiduciary responsibility to preserve the general fund,” which is discretionary for council use when funds are not available elsewhere.
“So, if you ask a city manager, you ask a finance director which bucket of funds should we buy these things, if there’s a bucket other than the general fund then we will always recommend other than the general fund to give you the flexibility in the future for those very coveted items,” Pyle said.
Councilor for Ward 4 Helen Grant noted it would be important to wait on a public safety study to determine if an armored vehicle were necessary.
Jackson, meanwhile, told the council it would take up to two years to receive the vehicle from the date the city orders one.
Pyle said a request for proposal to hire a consultant to conduct that study would be released next month.
Holman said the vehicle was the biggest “pushback” he had seen, but took note that Jackson told the council it would not be armed with weapons and is used primarily for defensive response to protect officers and residents from gunfire.
The council reached a consensus, agreeing it would break up the vehicle and training as a separate agenda item from the others, but the use of general fund money instead of asset forfeiture funds could be decided on a floor amendment to a resolution.
Holman asked that three options for funding be considered for a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.