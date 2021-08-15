A recent Norman City Council decision to approve exemption from the city’s hotel and room tax for tribal nations is an important step in strengthening the tribes’ relationship with the city after an incident at a Norman hotel earlier this summer, Kiowa Tribe representatives say.
The council on Tuesday approved an amendment to the city’s Transient Guest Room Tax Ordinance, clarifying that tribal nations and anyone doing tribal business are exempted from paying the hotel and room tax.
The ordinance previously only noted that governmental business travel is exempted from the tax, and did not specify that tribes were included in that exemption.
The council’s move comes after the Kiowa Tribe’s language and culture revitalization program’s experience with the Norman Embassy Suites location in June.
The program hosted a retreat at the hotel in June; when checking out at the Embassy Suites, a tribe member was surprised to see taxes included in the bill. After telling tribe members there was no billing mistake, a hotel employee told Kiowa elders to “go back to your reservation,” and that their exemption was not valid at the hotel.
Kricket Rhoads-Connywerdy, Kiowa language and culture modernization programs resource specialist, said when reservations were made for the retreat, she was told the Embassy Suites would honor the tribe’s tax exemption status. But when tribe members attempted to check out, an Embassy Suites employee told her “I don’t think we take those,” before going to check with other staff.
“A manager returned to tell me, ‘We’re not taking that,’ and when I asked why, he said, ‘You know what, you can just take it back to your reservation and use it there, because this hotel does not sit in Indian Country,’” Rhoads-Connywerdy said.
She said after another attempt to discuss the issue with hotel management resulted in a manager raising their voice, the tribal supervisor suggested they get a different hotel for safety.
Maya Torralba, program director of Kiowa’s language and culture revitalization program, said since the incident, the city has done its part to rectify the situation, but Embassy Suites still has steps to take. The Transcript could not reach the Norman Embassy Suites for comment after multiple attempts.
Torralba said hotel management met with the tribe, but the meeting left much to be desired after the hotel’s legal council told the Embassy representative not to appear on camera.
“We were asking for a public apology, customer service and de-escalation training and cultural sensitivity training to address institutional racism, because he used this tax exempt status as a way to be racist,” Torralba said. “We would like to see that employee disciplined to the most severe measure that can happen.”
Torralba said she would consider scheduling future retreats in Norman, but future business with Embassy Suites is contingent on completion of the steps discussed at the July meeting and further disciplinary action for the employee in question.
Rhoads-Connywerdy said Embassy Suites wants to conduct cultural sensitivity training with all tribes, which is important to ensure tribes are not disrespected in the future.
She said since the incident, the city has been nothing but apologetic and accommodating, and the tribe has received concern and understanding from the mayor and other city officials.
Ryland Rivas, attorney for the tribe, said following the meeting with the hotel, he reached out to the City of Norman about an amendment to section 8-504 of the city’s code that would allow tribal entities exemption from the Hotel Motel Tax.
“They took it under advisement and started working on it right away,” Rivas said.
After a second reading, the amendment passed unanimously at the Aug. 10 council meeting, allowing all tribes exemption from the city’s hotel and motel room tax.
“It all worked out because nobody dug their heels in, and everybody worked together,” Rivas said.
Rivas anticipates the amendment will also benefit the city and its businesses as tribes continue to schedule events and conferences there.
“It will increase the number of people coming into Norman,” Rivas said.
Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Scott Martin said anything the city can do through tax policy or regulation to encourage more visitors, business and tourism in the community is beneficial.
“The relationships we have with our sovereign nations in Oklahoma are important, so furthering those hopefully encourages sovereign nations to come to Norman for conferences or other purposes, and I think that’s a really positive thing,” he said.
Anthony Francisco, director of finance for the City of Norman, said the language change will make it easier for hotels to understand and enforce the exemption.
He said the code always granted exemptions, but only for governmental business travel. He said it was never intended there would be an exemption for visitors to Norman “who happen to work for a government while they were on personal vacation or non-exempt business.”
“If the customer is paying with a governmental check or credit card, they can be exempted,” Francisco said. “If they are paying with a personal credit/debit card, check or currency, they are not exempt from the Room Tax.”