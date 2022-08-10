The Norman City Council faced both sharp criticism and strong support for a $6.4 million project to offer affordable housing in a vacant nursing home.
The council was asked to approve the purchase of 1210 W. Robinson St. for $2.4 million and an additional $4 million on a separate item to set aside the funds to rehabilitate it.
Both items related to the purchase of the facility failed with a vote of 4-3, with Ward 3 Kelly Lynn, Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello and Mayor Larry Heikkila voting against. With Ward 6 Elizabeth Forman and Ward 8 Matt Peacock absent, the council needed a minimum of five votes of the remaining seven to adopt any agenda item, City Clerk Brenda Hall said.
The proposal
Since 2021, the council has planned to set aside $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for affordable housing initiatives.
At its recent retreat, the council again agreed to pursue the possibility of purchasing property to offer affordable units to those on limited incomes and contract with an operator like the Norman Housing Authority (NHA).
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the council the facility, if the council agreed to purchase it, would house up to 50 residents, with some in single occupancy units, others in bedroom units and some American Disabilities Act-accessible apartments. The renovation would take 16 months to complete.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said NHA had expressed interest in operating the facility, and it would be able to offer rental assistance vouchers for low income residents.
Public debate
More than a dozen residents spoke during public comment Thursday to express their support for the project, but many asked the council to vote no or postpone the purchase due to unanswered questions about how the facility would be run, and better options.
Ward 6 resident Dan Munson questioned how much money it would cost to bulldoze the 1968 facility and erect a metal building for more cost-effective housing.
“Has anyone calculated the amount of electricity that a 1968, almost 40,000-square-foot building would use?” he asked. “How much rental income will be generated in one year? Will it be enough to cover our operational costs?”
Munson, along with several others who spoke, pointed out that the facility falls in Peacock’s ward, and the councilor was not present to vote Tuesday. Ward 2 Lauren Schueler pointed out that the facility will fall to her ward if the council adopts the proposed new boundaries.
Others believed the building was a good investment for the city.
Lisa Schmidt in Ward 2 said she had been in the facility, and that it was “a great building.”
“We’re making choices and prioritizing about the best way to invest, to serve all of the people of the city and keep as many people as safe as possible,” she said. “It’s a public safety issue as much as it is about people who are hungry and housing people who are unsheltered.”
Several residents claimed the facility would function more like a low barrier homeless shelter.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley said the council’s intent was not to run permanent affordable housing in the facility, but temporary housing.
“This is temporary affordable housing to get people on their feet, once they’re able to move on and get into a rent house or apartment, but they will move on,” Studley said. “There’s going to be people at this facility that will provide services (to residents).”
Studley added that she volunteers her time to work with the unhoused and finds people are new to being unsheltered; she said many are disabled and do not know how to get help.
“They physically and mentally cannot work to pay rent, and to have a place like this to help them get a case manager, get everything together and get into a housing situation where they have a caretaker … that takes time, though,” she said, to “get those services in line.”
She also stressed that the project is a “one time fee,” because the city would use federal funds. Pyle said the rental income expected to be generated would cover operating costs.
Residents still objected that the program was too much money with too many unanswered questions.
Schueler countered that the purchase was not the last word on the matter, because details would have to be determined as the city solicits a request for proposal to find an operator for the facility.
“That’s another item (RFP) that will have to come to council that will be discussed at length, about what services are going to be provided, how the facility is going to be used by that contracted entity, and so that is another step in the process where we have the ability to communicate with you all, hear conversations and your concerns,” she said. “This is not the final part in this process.”
Studley noted that the city spent much more on quality of life projects, like the $25 million for the senior wellness center. Ward 7 Stephen Holman said the council spent $9 million to cover a shortfall in the Norman Police Department’s Emergency Operations Center.
“This is a small drop in the bucket compared to what we’ve spent on other things in this city from federal dollars,” Studley said.
Tortorello, Lynn and Heikkila did not comment on their decision to vote against the items.
