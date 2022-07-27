Norman may soon see business improvement districts similar to those in Oklahoma City if petitions to define them are approved by the city council.
The council discussed the process by which the districts are formed and the city’s limited role during its regular Tuesday study session.
The Downtowners Association has been working to establish a business improvement district (BID).
City Attorney Kathryn Walker explained that BIDs are not a tax, but a self-imposed fee paid by business owners in a defined area. The process for the city begins with a petition filed with the City Clerk followed by a resolution.
At least 51% of the area’s business owners must sign it for a petition to be filed.
A notice is then mailed to all property owners within the district 10-30 days prior to the hearing. A public notice is published seven days prior.
The council will learn what the improvements will be and the BID location, her presentation indicated.
Improvements can vary from street lighting, vegetation, benches, and kiosks to shuttle service, security, parking and decorations, to name a few.
If the council approves the petition and resolution to create the district, the bid goes into effect. Property owners cannot opt out and if the fee is unpaid, staff can file liens on the property. A lien is a legal claim to collect a debt against the property.
The length of time for the bid is included in the petition but top out at 30 years if the bid does not issue bonds to finance improvements, Walker said. University North Park’s BID is for 10 years, she said.
Ward 3 Councilor Kelly Lynn asked Walker, “How far do you go with these liens?”
“We are supposed to foreclose on them after a period of time,” Walker said. “Typically, when the property sells, that’s when we foreclose on it.”
“I just don’t like that,” he said.
Walker said it is a petition driven effort, and while she’s never seen a petition return with 100% signatures from owners in the district, the city asks them to get as many as possible “because you are asking people to impose an assessment (fee) on themselves, so it’s always better to get as much buy in as you can.”
Cameron Brewer, Norman’s downtown BID formation committee chair, said he did not know of any business that had foreclosed in Oklahoma City where districts are common. City of Norman Finance Director Anthony Francisco said he had not ever heard otherwise.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler said she was pleased to see that the program was self-imposed and not something that would be coming from council.
“I think that’s really important to understand in this process,” she said.
Ward 8 Matt Peacock also approved of the BID model
“The whole intent of this idea is to drive an increase in foot traffic and retail sales,” he said. “And last, but not least, an increase in property values.”
Committee appointments
Mayor Larry Heikkila’s appointment assignments to committees drew criticism from Ward 1 Brandi Studley who noted the all male committee chairpersons.
Heikkila appointed Lynn to chair of the Oversight Committee, kept Ward 8 Matt Peacock on Business and Community Affairs, and retained Ward 7 Stephen Holman on the Community Planning and Transportation Committee. Heikkila is chair of the Finance Committee, a designation that has long been held by the mayor.
“Is there any particular reason you didn’t have a woman as committee chairs,” Studley asked. “They’re all men.”
Heikkila glanced down at the list and then said, “No.”
“Because it’s kind of offensive,” she said.
“No,” he said. “There wasn’t any reason.”
Studley asked staff, “What if we don’t agree with this?”
City Clerk Brenda Hall said the designation of chairpersons and those who serve on the committee is the discretion of the mayor.
“What do you do when the chairs very rarely come to meetings?” Studley pressed. “I was hoping [Ward 2] Lauren Scheuler would get to be the chair of that [oversight] committee. Nothing against Kelly, but Kelly is a busy man and just can’t always make it. So, I rarely saw him in Oversight last year.”
Heikkila said if attendance is a problem, “I want to know,” and said he would simply reappoint a different chair.
Committee chairpersons can decide the topics of the meetings, but Hall noted that the purpose of the meeting is to take the council’s goals for the coming year and present information on those subjects to the committees.