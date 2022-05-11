The Norman City Council met for more than an hour in executive session to determine if it would direct City Manager Darrel Pyle to investigate claims against Norman Fire Chief Travis King for misconduct and incompetence, but so far, no determination has been set.
The meeting comes after Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn expressed concerns about the department’s leadership at two previous meetings.
The Transcript was not allowed in the meeting because executive sessions are exempt from the public. It was held prior to the council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A 2016 lawsuit was filed by three fire inspectors — David Randolph, Jonathan Wilk and Dean Green, all International Association of Firefighters [IAFF] union members — and Fire Marshal Fred Henderson was at the center of discussion in the session.
The lawsuit accused King and IAFF union president Matthew Hart of creating a hostile work environment and circumventing the collective bargain agreement process and union proceedings. The agreement is a legal contract between employees of a city and the union which represents them.
The lawsuit was dismissed in October 2020 for “failure to state a claim,” but is on appeal to the state supreme court. Judge Lori Walkley awarded court cost reimbursement of $1,900 to the city and more than $45,000 to the IAFF.
City Clerk Brenda Hall said that if the council chose to direct Pyle to investigate, the matter would appear on a separate agenda at a future meeting. A related action item did not appear on the agenda for the council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30.
While the same plaintiffs filed a second lawsuit in November 2020, they dismissed it after Hart resigned, records on the state court network reveal.
Lynn has twice raised concerns about department complaints during councilor comments at council meetings. During the April 26 meeting, Lynn said since his first mention of it publicly at a previous council meeting he was inundated with corroborating accounts from additional firefighters.
Mayor Breea Clark forbade him to continue and turned off his microphone while he raised his voice to continue speaking. Clark then repeatedly sounded her gavel and advised him he was out of order because “it’s not the place to air grievances.”
Former deputy fire chief Mike Wilson alluded to Lynn’s comments at his April 29 retirement ceremony before praising Norman Fire Department leadership.
Lynn said Monday he would “trust in the city manager to take any appropriate measures as the situation may dictate.”
The council did not take action following the session, but Lynn was not confident that concerns would be resolved.
“All the information was controlled,” Lynn said. “He [Pyle] will act accordingly with the information, or lack thereof, that was presented.”
Ahead of the council meeting that immediately followed, Lynn could not comment further.