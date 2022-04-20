Amid concerns that a Campus Corner restaurant rezone would eventually change the culture of the area, city officials say the business would have to have a bar designation if it exceeds a state alcohol sales threshold.
Council held a discussion Tuesday to clarify licensure and zoning requirements for restaurants and bars Tuesday evening after the owner of Logie’s on the Corner, 796 Asp Ave., made a special use request for his business in March. The request is in light of state alcohol laws, which since 2018 say 35% or more of monthly gross sales must be attributable to food items to be considered a restaurant.
Logie’s owner Joe Bendetti could soon go before Norman City Council to approve a special use permit request to be rezoned as a bar, lounge or tavern. Bendetti told the planning commission in March the rezoning would not change Logie’s operations as both a restaurant and bar, but wants to ensure compliance with city requirements. He said Logie’s has served a full menu since 2005.
Area property owner Rainey Powell has claimed the zoning request would quickly turn Campus Corner into a bar district, similar to 6th Street in Austin, Texas and generally change the culture of the corridor if granted.
City Clerk Brenda Hall said the 35% threshold determines how the city views “restaurant.” If the threshold is exceeded, then a “bar, lounge or tavern” special use application is needed.
A “21 to enter” sign must also be posted at the entrance of businesses with the special use.
According to Norman’s Zoning Ordinance, a bar is defined as an establishment whose primary activity involves the sale and on-premise consumption of intoxicating and non-intoxicating beer.
Hall said the statute allows Norman to establish zoning categories for bars.
“[Bars] could still get the state license, but in order to operate as a bar for the city, they would have to be zoned appropriately,” Hall said. “[A business] will not get a state license if we say their zoning is not appropriate.”
At a planning commission meeting last month, Bendetti argued a precedent has already been set, pointing to Crossed Cannons Brewery, 333 W Boyd St., which was granted the same license.
Hall said an on-premise tap room requires the bar, lounge or tavern zoning.