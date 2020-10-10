Norman City Council is expected this week to appoint former Ward 2 Council member Joe Carter to fill the vacant seat left by the death of David Perry.
Carter, who did not seek re-election to the Ward 2 seat in 2020, is expected to be nominated and appointed to the seat during Tuesday evening’s virtual council meeting, set to start at 6:30 p.m.
The former councilor and Norman veterinarian will fill in after the death of Perry, who was sworn into the Ward 2 seat July 7 and died Aug. 22.
In a statement to The Transcript, Carter said he is “humbled” to once again fill the Ward 2 seat, and intends to complete Perry’s council term.
"The honorable late council member David Perry was my friend for decades,” Carter said. "I want the citizens of Ward 2 to know I will honor and support those goals and values we long have shared."
The council last month voted down the appointment of one possible successor to Perry’s seat. At a Sept. 22 meeting, the council voted 6-2 to reject the Ward 2 selection committee’s recommendation of Sean Boyd.
If the council appoints Carter to the Ward 2 seat, municipal criminal court Judge David Poarch will administer the oath of office.
Carter said when he decided not to run for re-election last year, the city, and the county at large, were in a much different place. Now, the city is facing the ongoing pandemic and a “tenuous financial situation,” Carter said.
"The mayor and other council members called and made a compelling argument that bringing a former city council member back who was up to speed on the relevant issues would be valuable,” Carter said. "I appreciate their confidence. I told them if nominated and approved by council I would be honored to serve again."
