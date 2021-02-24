The Norman City Council approved an extension of the city’s mask mandate and expansion plans for Norman Regional Health System Tuesday night.
Councilors voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate through June 1, 2021. The ordinance allows the council to cancel the mandate if conditions improve.
Dr. Gary Raskob, University of Oklahoma Dean of the College of Public Health, told the council that immunity is climbing, but it was not time to lift restrictions.
“We need to get to at least 70% of vaccinated people in the community, although Dr. (Anthony) Fauci has recently said he believes it may be higher and we also don’t know how that might be impacted by strains and the virus mutating,” Raskob said. “What also is key...we really are in a race against the virus. The virus will change and mutate as time goes along.”
Raskob said winning the race will mean keeping measures in place to prevent the ability of the virus to mutate through community spread while also continuing vaccinations.
“What we want to do is use these non-pharmacologic measures to push down community transmission rates as far down as we can while we vaccinate and bring immunity up. They work in tandem,” Raskob said.
The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show a clear trend down for infections and hospitalizations. Raskob noted that emerging data shows people can have immunity for six months or longer.
The council implemented a mask mandate and social distancing in businesses and public areas last July. It was extended in November to March 1.
Mayor Breea Clark told the council she was thinking ahead to May, when an influx of traffic hits Norman for graduations and the Memorial Day holiday.
Norman Regional Health System saw the council accept its request for an amended planned unit development (PUD) for it’s ongoing expansion of health services — Inspire Health. The plan encompasses more than 30 acres between Interstate 35 and Tecumseh Road.
The expansion approved Tuesday night includes an altered parking plan which increases green space, an expansion of the existing HealthPlex building, a new ambulatory care center, cancer center, and improvements to patient access and drop off and signage.
A groundbreaking has been tentatively scheduled for the free-standing emergency room in May 2021 and for the HealthPlex expansion in July. Completion of the projects are forecasted for 2023, according to InspireHealthOk.com
No protests were filed against the proposed PUD and it received unanimous support from the city’s planning commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.