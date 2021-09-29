The Norman City Council adopted several policy changes Tuesday that will impact response to homelessness, residents who face food insecurity and jail, among other issues.
Much of the council’s business was adopted on the consent docket by unanimous vote, but one met with concern on a rate increase from the Cleveland County Detention Center to house Norman police arrestees at the jail.
Ward 7 councilor Stephen Holman wanted to know why a more than 38% hike in the per day, per inmate fee was necessary. A contract between the city and the county will increase the fee from $52 a day to $71.86, according to a city staff report.
“That seems like a pretty considerable jump,” Holman said.
Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster cited the rising cost of materials and labor as well as fewer detainees coming into the jail in his reasoning. City Manager Darrell Pyle said the city does not send many people to jail.
They divide the total cost of operating that jail between the number of prisoners and we pay by prisoner,” Foster said. “It went up, but hopefully it will go down by next year.”
“We do release an awful lot of folks with a ticket in hand and a notice to appear in court,” Pyle said. “If a judge says ‘you gotta go’ then you gotta go, but we release a lot of folks on docket to avoid that expense.”
Homeless services extended
The city’s homelessness prevention program received $400,000 to fund the city’s overnight shelter through August 31, 2022.
The Emergency Solutions Grant awarded the grant as part of its COVID-19 relief program. The Cleveland County Continuum of Care received $1 million in emergency funds and determined the shelter should receive $400,000 while Food & Shelter, Inc. would receive $430,000. Thunderbird Clubhouse will receive $250,000, a staff report reads.
Ward 4 councilor Lee Hall praised staff for a long history of securing grants and welcomed the extension of the shelter’s operations. The city has hosted an overnight warming shelter during the winter months, but extended shelter services during the spring and summer months due to ongoing demand.
“We have discovered over the last two years that this is a significant need in our community,” she said. “Our staff have worked tirelessly to find the funding sources we need to continue the operations of the emergency shelter.”
Community resource refrigerators will be allowed thanks to changes to the city’s safety ordinance which the council approved. Unattended appliances were prohibited, including refrigerators stocked for people who needed food, under the existing ordinance, the staff report reads.
Permits will be available with several requirements including an application, address and name of the property owner, a site plan for the refrigerator location on the property, written permission from the property owner, and a copy of donation guidelines which will be posted to the refrigerator, the report reads.
Other business
The council approved a $401,500 contract with Olsson Associates to design the third phase of a road widening project on 36th Avenue from Indian Hills Road to Moore city limits.
The project is included in the 2019 Transportation Bond along with 18 other roads scheduled for improvements through 2030. The cost for widening 36th Avenue is estimated at $3.4 million, of which 80% will be funded with a federal grant, according to a city report.
A $30,090 grant to provide the Norman Police Department with 10 night vision devices met with council approval. As mentioned in a staff report, the gear will enhance the department’s ability to prevent and respond to “threats of violent extremism” that require “high risk warrants.” The equipment can assist officers to more safely secure scenes and arrest suspects, the report stated.
A new city ordinance will allow enforcement of future changes to some parking spaces. Back-in angled parking will be a reality for Grey Street when it becomes a two-way street following the completion of James Garner from Acres Street to Duffy Street.
An amended ordinance approved by council will forbid residents to park the front of a car in a reverse or back-in angled parking spot. The ordinance did not state a fine schedule for the violation.
The city’s transportation engineer David Rieseland said studies show reverse parking leads to fewer collisions and is safer for bicyclists and children.
“If you think about when people pull into a head-in [parking] space, the doors open out in such a way that children are directed to the back of the vehicle towards the street,” Rieseland said. “When you back in to angle park, the doors are open to face toward the curb. It’s a much safer situation for kids and for unloading and loading if you’re trying to get to your trunk.”