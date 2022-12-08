Norman residents can expect to see plenty of candidates on the February 2023 ballot for odd-numbered City Council wards following the conclusion of the filing period.
By the close of business Wednesday, two candidates had declared their candidacy to the Cleveland County Election Board.
Incumbent for Ward 5, Rarchar Tortorello filed and so did his former opponent in the February 2021 election, Micheal Nash. Nash was appointed to fill a vacancy in August 2020, but was unseated after Tortorello won the subsequent election.
Nash said he had been undecided about running until he learned a petition circulated to have him placed on the ballot. Section 10 of the Norman City Chart allows a person to be placed on the ballot if 50 registered voters sign a petition and submit it to the election board.
However, the charter also stated that the candidate must still file a notice of “willingness” to be placed on the ballot before the end of the filing period, City Attorney Kathryn Walker clarified for The Transcript.
Nash presented the petition to the board and filled out the declaration of candidacy.
“So, I’ve been on the fence about running but hearing that there is a petition with signatures is the tie-breaking reason I’m choosing to run,” he said. “I don’t know all the ways the petition could get rejected, and being the last day of filing I’m filling out an application so the people aren’t disappointed by ‘tar’ in the system.”
In total, all wards drew an opponent except for Ward 7’s Stephen Holman who filed Tuesday.
Ward 1 incumbent Brandi Studley will face challenger Austin Ball while Ward 3 incumbent, Kelly Lynn will face Bree Montoya, a local accountant.
In addition to Nash, Tortorello, will face Cindi Tuccillo, a local business owner, who filed for the seat Monday.
The city charter requires a council election in February and if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes for the seat, a runoff will be held in April.
