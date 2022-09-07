The Norman City Council may scrap a plan to buy a property intended for affordable housing in favor of a building that will be roughly half the cost.
Staff proposed the purchase of 309 Center Court, formerly a 61 bed hotel, for $3.75 million during the council’s Tuesday study session.
If the council agrees to purchase the building, it would forego the $6.4 million allocated to purchase and renovate an empty nursing facility at 1210 W. Robinson. It was built in 1968.
While staff did not have an estimate for renovation and repairs for the hotel, City Manager Darrel Pyle said it could be less than half the cost the city would pay to renovate the nursing facility.
“This would be substantially less invasive than the remodel to be undertaken at the hospital,” Pyle said.
A hold up for the purchase of the nursing facility has been the possibility of asbestos and lead paint, but while the city dispatches inspectors to inventory for those possibilities, staff learned the Office of Veterans Affairs was interested in buying it.
If the city relinquishes the purchase in favor of the VA, the city could recoup costs it has spent toward the purchase, Assistant City Attorney Anthony Purinton said.
The city has until Oct. 22 to walk away from the purchase. Meanwhile, staff reported to council that it is seeking an appraisal of the hotel.
Pyle said he was surprised to get a call on “a Friday” about the VA’s interest.
“We’re just grateful that you are willing to let us bring this to you last-minute,” Pyle said. “Crazy phone calls that we get on a Friday, and then Tuesday, you are able to [consider this].”
The council’s decision to turn the facility into an affordable housing center — $2.4 million for the purchase and $4 million to fit it for single room and one bedroom apartments — met with pushback from citizens who said there were too many unknowns and the price tag was too high.
Others also wanted the city to explore other properties.
The council voted to purchase the nursing facility on August 23, 6-3. Ward 3 Councilor Kelly Lynn, Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello and Mayor Larry Heikkila voted no.
The hotel
If the council agrees to purchase the hotel, it will not include a hub for onsite supportive services.
While Pyle noted that some rooms could be combined and restructured to offer some services, the city’s affordable housing grants coordinator Lisa Krieg said this is a different model for affordable housing than the one envisioned at 1210 Robinson St.
Services would still be offered, she said.
“If someone wanted support services, they are available in the community,” she said. “And because of the location and configuration of this, certainly staff that was there could link them to those services.”
Ward 4 Elizabeth Foreman was pleased to see a bus stop near the hotel.
As formerly planned for the nursing facility, the hotel will also qualify for Section 8 housing subsidies, staff said. Because it was built in 1995, there would be no concern for asbestos or lead paint.
The hotel is in a business district and would have to be rezoned with a special use permit, staff said.
“The closest housing unit I could find is 1,100 feet away,” Purinton said.
No councilors spoke in opposition to the possibility of purchasing the hotel.
