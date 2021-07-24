The Norman City Council’s votes on goals for the coming year are officially tallied, and reveal the council’s collective policy priorities.
Among 15 areas of policy, councilors were asked to anonymously submit their top seven during a retreat last weekend. Topics were then scored by the highest number of votes.
Six votes, the highest of all scores, went to tackling tourism initiatives — specifically Lake Thunderbird, the list reads.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen told The Transcript last week that the city continues to solicit a deal with a lake area land owner who may consider donating it for a passive-use river park.
Originally part of Norman Forward’s early concepts, the park would offer birdwatching, biking and other low impact activity while requiring minimal maintenance costs.
Four other topics each received five votes from the council: transit improvements, pattern zoning, food deserts and incentives for smaller business development.
The council recently adopted a 10-year long range transit plan to add bus stops, improve the time between routes and expand existing routes, to name a few, The Transcript reported.
The city faces an aging fleet and the need to refit or purchase buses for persons with mobility challenges. Councilors discussed at the retreat the possibility of contracting with a rideshare company if it proves more efficient and cost effective than investing in new vehicles.
Pattern zoning is targeted development in an area known as a corridor or specially designated district. The strategy offers a set of pre-approved building designs for developers to pick from that don’t require an architect or engineer and don’t have to go through a city review process.
The USDA defines food deserts as areas where healthy and affordable foods are scarce. Based on GPS map data and a 2000 census report, at least 6,500 food deserts have been identified nationally.
A map of Norman shows few grocery stores in the northeast and southwest part of the city; discount grocery stores are spread out, with higher-end options in between affordable grocers.
Small business development incentives might include a potential loosening of parking requirements. The city’s ordinance requires a certain number of parking spaces for different types of businesses without a maximum number.
The council discussed this week opting for an ordinance that has recommended spaces rather than required.
Some discussion throughout the year has included small business incubators — several businesses under one roof with low cost rent – but the council’s goal specifically mentioned “redevelopment of vacant storefronts.”
Two items received a “four” rating: an update on the stormwater master plan and preservation of historic buildings. Adopted in 2011, the city’s stormwater master plan was updated in 2014.
One historic building was specifically mentioned at 200 E. Gray St. The building, known as the Elaine Fulton Hale Professional Development Center, is the former U.S. Post Office building, and is soon up for bid.
City Manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript the city could envision several uses for the building.
“It could literally be anything commercial in nature — office, retail, medical uses,” Pyle said. “Right now the building is pretty much one big room. This property is on some historic registries, so major structural changes would be closely scrutinized.”
Four items scored the lowest on the council’s list of goals: municipal complex renovations, restoration of reallocated funds to the Norman Police Department, burying power lines and lastly, accessory dwelling and commercial units.
ACUs and ADUs are an additional living space or commercial space on a residential property. ADUs are rented out or simply house a family member close by.
According to strongtowns.org, an ACU is a small business like a micro coffee shop, office space or book store on a residential property or in a residentially-zoned neighborhood. Small business owners who can’t afford to pay rent in commercial districts can more affordably use an ACU.
Staff will also continue to explore the council’s priorities from the previous fiscal year. Quality-of-life projects, charter amendments, evaluation of city fees, municipal broadband as a utility, homelessness and a dozen more will continue to be studied for possible new policies, programs or changes.
Since last weekend’s council retreat, Mayor Breea Clark has appointed chairs to four council-led committees.
Ward 4 Lee Hall was appointed to the Oversight Committee, Ward 7 Stephen Holman to the Community Planning and Transportation Committee and Ward 8 Matt Peacock to Business and Community Affairs, while Clark will continue to chair the Finance Committee.
The next step is for committee chairs to meet and discuss scheduling goal topics within each committee’s purview, City Clerk Brenda Hall said.