A study commissioned to evaluate the city’s homeless prevention program was delivered in part to the Norman City Council Tuesday but revealed little new information, some said.
The council in January allocated $100,000 to the nonprofit Homebase to identify gaps in homeless prevention programs. Homebase revealed preliminary results of a gaps analysis study Tuesday night during a study session.
City homelessness program coordinator Michelle Evans said in July she would provide “the final strategic plan” to address homelessness in Norman by October. Without explanation from staff or Evans regarding the delay, Mayor Breea Clark told the council Tuesday that the study would not be complete and presented until December.
The presentation cited findings from its gaps analysis portion of the study: the need for affordable housing and increased access to low barrier housing, outreach to the homeless community, intensive case management and new partnerships with organizations and businesses in the community.
These areas of improvement were not news to Clark.
“I don’t know if any of it was very surprising,” she said. “We know we need more affordable housing.”
Homebase recommended the city establish a five-year countywide housing development plan and policies to incentivize affordable housing that prioritize single-room living units, the report reads. Councilors have previously discussed incentivizing low income housing development through permit and fee forgiveness.
Homebase cited another need discussed in previous council and committee meetings for partnerships with landlords willing to rent to unhoused people. The report also recommended expanding the city’s existing program to help people obtain necessary documents to rent such as birth certificates and driver’s licenses. It also stated more money is needed to address barriers to housing.
The report noted the lack of a permanent, 24-hour “full-service” homelessness assistance facility and limited capacity at the city’s emergency overnight shelter.
Homebase said it completed five focus groups with community stakeholders and conducted more than 500 surveys. It also reviewed minutes of council and committee meeting minutes which are included in a review of community data and documents, housing inventory, and point-in-time count surveys which documents the number of unhoused people, Homebase Deputy Director Carolyn Wylie said.
Bill Scanlon, a frequent guest and founding member of the ad hoc committee to address homelessness, said the study so far emphasized existing needs.
“My impression on viewing the presentation was that most of the findings and recommendations are known to city staff,” Scanlon said. “The utility of the study was in emphasizing certain areas for further work.”
Further information
The study presented Tuesday also provided contextual information about homelessness in general for the council.
Homebase learned that one in three unhoused people have a mental health condition and one in 10 have a substance abuse disorder. Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn said he doubted if the number for substance abuse was accurate because the cases were “self reported.”
Wylie agreed it was likely higher because people do not want to admit they struggle with substance abuse.
“Sometimes that’s a barrier to admittance to some of the programs,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons we stress the need for low barrier programs.”
Homebase found six in 10 unhoused people had no source of income, half had no health insurance and more than one in five were chronically homeless. One in four experience domestic violence.
The report also noted the role housing costs play for people who are at risk of homelessness. Less than 10% of housing units offer one-bedroom or single room housing while seven out of 10 dwellings were three-bedroom units.
“Most units are not affordable,” the study found. It defined “affordable” as no more than 30% of a household income allocated to housing.
Nearly one in three households pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs, with one in two Black households in this category, the study reads.