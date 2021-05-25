While multiple Norman residents raised other concerns with the city’s FY2022 budget at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the overwhelming majority of attendees gave their input on the Norman Police Department’s budget and the city’s police spending.
Last year, the city reallocated $865,000 of the NPD’s proposed budget increase into community outreach programs and funding for a city auditor. Some residents spoke in support of further reallocation of NPD funds in this year’s budget.
A coalition of community groups rallied at Andrews Park prior to the Norman City Council meeting to discuss their demands in regards to the police budget and how they want to urge the council to allocate the money.
“I think, especially after such a difficult year, the things that we’re asking for, particularly with the mental health and the homeless community and the issues of substance abuse in our community, is for them to be handled by professionals,” said Sarah Warmaker, a member of the Norman Collective for Racial Justice. “That’s actually something that the police themselves agree with.”
Warmaker said the only reason the city wouldn’t invest in these programs is because of an institutional resistance to change.
“So, there’s a huge amount of public support for these kinds of programs and I don’t really see any reason, other than institutional resistance, as to why they wouldn’t include that in this fiscal year budget,” she said.
ACLU of Oklahoma staff attorney Megan Lambert debunked claims that police funding and crime rates have a direct correlation during the pre-meeting gathering.
“Most of the policing that we see on the ground is responding to crime that has already happened,” Lambert said. “What we are asking communities to do is invest in things like homeless services and education to make sure people are housed and have enough resources that they are not turning to criminalized behavior caused by necessity and poverty.”
During the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting, residents told council about their experiences with the police and shared why they believe money should not be allocated back to the NPD.
“One of my friends had to have a police officer come because of a mental health crisis, and they talked to him for a little and then left him immediately in the same state that he was, not really helping in any way,” Norman resident Jake Allen said. “Another was not only mocked by the officers, but she was put in handcuffs and brought against her will to an institution.”
Supporters of the NPD also made their voices heard during the public comment section of the meeting, which the council decided to cap at two hours Tuesday.
“I think at this point here, the current budget already has solutions to address problems,” said Rarchar Torterello, the Ward 5 city councilman elect. “[For example] calls for homelessness, substance abuse and non violence, mental health issues — the fire department, in their budget, has enough education funds to go ahead and train EMTs who then selects or elects to go ahead and become a member of this new [Crisis Response Team] there. Therefore, that makes the argument moot to ask that any funds be diverted to any community programs going forward with this.”
City councilors discussed last week the possibility of training more Norman fire personnel to respond to behavioral health issues, or of designating a specific non-911 emergency number for residents to call in behavioral health crises.
Resident Dan Munson said he would like the City of Norman to be ranked one of the safest cities in America, which is why he supports continued and increased funding for the NPD.
Another resident, Selena Gleason, urged the council to fund the NPD.
“I want this because we need them to protect and keep our city, my family, your family safe from those who have no regard for law and order and no regard for your well being or mine,” Gleason said. “Right now, most of our police officers work extremely long hours and work on their days off. This can’t be good for their health given the nature of this stressful profession.”
Other business
After numerous council members voiced their disapproval with the city’s proposal to allocate $9.5 million of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan funds to fund the construction of the Emergency Operations and Communication Center, the council postponed the vote until its second meeting in July.
