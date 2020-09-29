The Norman City Council discussed recommendations for investment in community programs from the mayor’s task force Tuesday night, but it’s “just a start” as the council stares down a lawsuit tying up the funds.
Following the council’s decision to reallocate $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase in June, the Norman Fraternal Order of Police filed a lawsuit in district court. The funds were to be earmarked for a city auditor department and around $600,000 for community programs.
The council hesitated to support any recommendations as Mayor Breea Clark characterized the task force report as “a start.”
While the council continues a fact-finding mission to identify needs in the community, it will have to wait to disperse funds until the outcome of the lawsuit, City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the council.
The case is on a fast-track to a speedy trial, Walker said.
“I think he (judge Thomas K. Baldwin) definitely recognizes the need for this case to be heard as quickly as possible and I believe we have a trial set on Dec. 10, which is just unusually quick,” she said.
Walker advised the council not to spend the funds until the city learns the outcome of the trial and if an appeal is filed following the ruling in December.
• RECOMMENDATIONS: The task force consisted of around 50 organizations from mental health agencies and faith groups to gender and minority organizations and city departments, including the Norman Police Department and the city’s homelessness program.
The city hired Management Partners to facilitate meetings and further the discussion to identify needs in the community for which funds could be directed.
Absent from their recommendations was a crisis intervention team as modeled by other communities across the nation such as Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS). Mobile response teams, which consist of a medic and mental health crisis professional, are trained to spot addiction, housing crises, suicide and other emergency mental health needs, according to the program’s website.
Clark said it would be up to the council to decide if the funds would be spent on such a program, but that it was not a recommendation from the task force.
A mobile crisis intervention team exists in Cleveland County, but it is understaffed, the council learned from Teresa Capps of the Central Oklahoma Community Health Center.
Capps said the children’s response program serves children from birth to adults age 24 and the adult program from 25 to senior citizens. While the youth program operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the adult program is staffed to operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It’s certainly the hope to expand that to 24 hours a day, but with staffing right now, that’s the limitation,” Capps said.
Clark said a “recurring theme” during task force discussions about existing resources was the need for increased funding to expand services.
A second recommendation to reopen a former Juvenile Intervention Center showed the center folded due to budget cuts to the Office of Juvenile Affairs from the Legislature several years ago, NPD Chief Kevin Foster recalled. He said the JIC was predominantly used to hold juveniles for an average of six hours on criminal complaints until their parents could pick them up. The JIC merged with Youth and Family Services to respond to children and families in crisis, but financial burden forced the center to eventually close, Foster said.
Other recommendations included expanding telemedicine and other mobile resources and creating a hub where social service agencies could collaborate and avoid duplication of services.
The council discussed expanding community outreach programs such as Mosaicos, an after-school program that provides academic assistance to Spanish-speaking students and helps connect their families to services at Truman Primary School.
“I can think of several other schools in Norman which could use this program, and not just the Latin community but also at-risk youth,” Clark said.
It was clear to Clark that recommendations exceeded the funds set aside when the idea to invest $100,000 in a neighborhood association program came across the dias. The program helps residents who do not belong to a homeowners association to solve problems in their neighborhoods through education, leadership and collaboration with the association and the city.
“It’s really not a large amount of money,” she said of the funds earmarked. “There are things we can work on now that don’t cost money.”
Clark asked the council to consider attending a monthly collaboration meeting for the Cleveland County Mental Health Task Force. The meetings are held the second Friday of the month and are open to the public.
• FOLLOW-UP: Ward 1 Kate Bierman and Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman both expressed disappointment that none of the recommendations mentioned race.
Race was the central issue that provoked the council to “defund” the Norman Police Department, Foreman pointed out.
Bierman asked Clark to provide Management Partners protocols for facilitating the discussion outcomes and promised to “dig deep” into the report.
The council is expected to continue discussing the recommendations and explore avenues for programs, Clark said.
“This is just a start,” she said. “It’s incumbent on us to figure it out.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
