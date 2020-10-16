The Norman City Council will meet Saturday to evaluate the city manager’s performance, despite having done so on June 23 when it granted Darrell Pyle a $25,000 salary increase.
Councilors were scheduled for an annual goal setting and team building retreat for Friday and today, but it was changed to a special session to allow for an executive session, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said. The executive session will be held Saturday.
The Transcript obtained the written request for an executive session via an open records request. The document shows it was signed, in order of signature, by Ward 3 Alison Petrone, Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Ward 1 Kate Bierman. Meyer said three councilors must request an item for it to appear on the agenda.
“The city manager should be prepared to discuss and address concerns regarding the following,” the request reads. “No. 1, performance review and evaluations, and related expectations of the Council. No. 2, strategy and management of conduct and controversies under the purview of City Manager. No. 3, discussion of department and employee specific conduct, expectations, and discipline.”
The request does not provide additional details. According to state law, Title 25, section 25-307, municipal officials are permitted to convene in executive session to discuss confidential personnel matters, lawsuits and to discuss property negotiations or appraisals, the statute reads.
Meyer said the council did not convene into executive session during the retreat last year when the council discussed its expectations for Pyle.
FOP LAWSUIT DISCUSSED
A second executive session discussion item is the lawsuit between the Norman Police Department’s Fraternal Order of Police union and the city.
FOP President Robert Wasoski said he had not heard any new information regarding the lawsuit from the union’s attorney. A hearing has been scheduled Dec. 4 before Special Judge Thomas Baldwin.
The FOP filed a lawsuit following the June 16 council meeting during which councilors cut the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase by $865,000. The funds were set aside for community programs and to pay for a yet-to-be created internal city auditor department.
The result of the council’s decision left nine unfilled police officer positions cut, despite increasing its overall budget by 0.034%, city financial services director Anthony Fransisco said in June.
Stan Ward, FOP attorney, argued during Aug. 28 hearing that the council acted unlawfully because of an insufficient meeting agenda and the budget reduction violated the voter-approved Public Safety Sales Tax.
The PSST became a permanent half-cent sales tax to staff 41 officers, 13 student resource officers and 30 firefighters.
The council violated the will of the people, Ward said, because the PSST was intended to increase public safety officers, including school resources officers, as required in the ordinance language.
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton countered in court that the PSST ordinance allows the council not to fill positions unless it is “feasible.” The language gives the city “room” in the event that sales tax growth declined, he said.
Growth projections have been adjusted from 4% to around 2% as shopping trends have changed and ahead of pandemic-related economic concerns, Francisco has said.
The council continues to discuss letting voters decide either to increase the sales tax rate or reduce the provisions of the tax.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
