The Norman City Council on Tuesday weighed the pros and cons of a 5-year bond program and a 10-year bond program to address the city’s crumbling bridges.
Staff presented both options to the council during an evening study session at City Hall.
Members debated whether more flexibility at a higher price over the short term would be better than locking in a long-term bond at a slightly higher cost to the taxpayer.
The five-year bond would replace three bridges and eight major bridge rehabilitation projects for $20 million while a 10-year bond would include 10 bridge replacements and nine rehabilitation locations for $50 million.
The cost difference, if material prices fall inline with staff projections, would not be significant between the shorter bond, which renews every five years, and a 10-year bond.
The monthly property tax increase for a $100,000 home would be $3.31 for a five-year bond, but $2.44 for a 10-year bond – a difference of 87 cents, Ward 2 council member Lauren Schueler pointed out.
Interest rates could rise in five years or fall, staff noted. City Manager Darrel Pyle said with a longer term bond if the interest rate drops – and voters bought in high – tax payers are stuck with the higher interest rate.
Pyle also noted the “$1.6 trillion infrastructure bill” Congress adopted has yet to reach Norman. The city has applied for numerous grants to fund infrastructure projects that include stormwater and bridge repair but the funds have yet to be awarded.
Mayor Larry Heikkila said he was concerned that if a bridge failure or major repair came due during a 10-year bond program, it might be difficult for the city to take on additional debt for a bridge that was not included in the bond funds.
The bond would mean a 20 year maturity date before the city could renew it.
Some council members speculated voters would be more inclined to test the five-year bond’s results instead of trusting the city with a 20-year total debt period.
Ward 8’s Matt Peacock said seeing is believing, citing the success of the city’s 5-year street bond maintenance program, which voters have approved since 2005.
Previous staff presentations noted that residents can see the street bond working in their neighborhoods — much like they would see a bridge project, Peacock said.
“I want to do what gives us the best chance of succeeding,” Peacock said. “That’s why I was interested in five years, because it’s a smaller bite of the apple that allows you to come back and re-up.”
Voter support has been a sore spot with the council following two failed stormwater utility bonds, a general obligation bond for quality of life projects and more recently, the no-vote for a water rate increase.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said he had some faith that voters will support a bridge bond rather than stormwater utility bonds which have failed in the past.
“I think the regular maintenance concept will be better received than stormwater,” O’Leary said. “Stormwater is kind of this invisible infrastructure that nobody seems to understand. Most people we talk to understands not being able to take school buses to their neighborhood and things of that nature.”
In both proposals, bridge replacement would occur in Ward 5 where rural bridges have been declining, but bridge repair would occur in each ward.
According to the presentation, a 2021 inspection identified five bridges considered structurally deficient and 15 bridges at risk of becoming structurally deficient.
Since 2016, four bridge failures have resulted in serious safety hazards and closure, the presentation showed.
Four bridges are in need of repair to the extent that school buses and first responders cannot pass over them and must find alternative routes, each one is in Ward 5, according to the presentation.
The council did not reach consensus on a date for a bond election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.