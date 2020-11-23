The Norman City Council is still scheduled to meet Tuesday night, but the council's agenda may be postponed until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said despite the lack of staff after some employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the meeting can go on.
"We will get through the meeting with the available staff we have as efficiently as we can,” Pyle said. “The meeting is still scheduled for tomorrow night and I believe we will still be able to live-stream it.”
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night for an executive session, then is scheduled for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Ward 1 Kate Bierman said she and several councilors plan to support a motion for postponement of the consent agenda to the Dec. 1 meeting and the remainder of the agenda to Dec. 8.
“The reason why we're looking at this, is it's a way to provide as much time as possible between our council meeting in December to Christmas,” Bierman said. “It allows people are going to be seeing family members and interacting with others some time between the council meeting and Christmas — approximately two weeks, which would allow both staff and council as well as residents to self-isolate and get tested in enough time to get meaningful results back to see their family.”
Mayor Breea Clark said she supported the idea of postponement because of the rising infection rates for COVID-19.
“Safety comes first,” Clark said. “Everyone, residents included, are going to need to be flexible as we navigate through this.”
City staff and council have pivoted to hold in-person meetings after provisions to the state's Open Meetings Act expired on Nov. 15, The Transcript previously reported.
Senate Bill 661 permitted virtual meetings and real-time comments to a city's social media pages and comments by email. During a recent press conference, Clark called on fellow councilors and residents to ask their state lawmakers to call a special session to extend the provisions, but no announcement from the legislature has come forward.
Meanwhile, the council meets in masks and socially distanced on the dais as the staff continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at City Hall.
“We're all wearing our masks, and I think I've washed my hands so much I don't have any fingerprints left," Pyle said. City hall has been “fogged” and sanitized ahead of the meeting, he said.
Tuesday's agenda includes a plat approval for CarMart, a special use permit for a new bar, a land purchase agreement for the Indoor Aquatics and Multi-Sport complex and a zoning application for a commercial cannabis business, among other business items.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.