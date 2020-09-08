The Norman City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance amendment to restrict bar and restaurant capacity to 75% occupancy for game days, but councilors could restrict it further if merchants don’t follow the rules.
The proposed amendment called for a 50% capacity inside businesses during University of Oklahoma game days, but the council ultimately increased the allowance with the exception of Ward 1 Kate Bierman voting no.
Capacity on non-game days will remain in force based on social distancing between groups of patrons in bars and restaurants under the existing COVID restrictions.
Several council members agreed to take a “wait and see” approach after the first home game Saturday and impose further restrictions if necessary before the next game on Sept. 26. Teams from the city’s code enforcement and fire marshal staff will monitor merchants for compliance, City Manager Darrel Pyle said.
Bierman said she would not support the ordinance, despite her desire to help businesses during a difficult time.
“If we basically have what amounts to close to 50% capacity on non-game days, I don’t see the public health value in increasing that on a day when we know that there’s going to be more people,” Bierman said. “What pains me to vote no is I really want to see some strong activity on game days, and I hope that I’m wrong in two to three weeks from now that we don’t see a bump in cases.”
Mayor Breea Clark said she would support the ordinance and trust Normanites to follow the rules after she said people were socially distanced or in cars for the Labor Day fireworks show last weekend.
“I’d like to think I’ve always had my foot on the gas in protecting the public health in this city,” Clark said. “First in the state to act in many instances but Normanites, I think are beginning to get into a routine and the rise (in new cases) is coming from a new addition (OU students) to our population. … I was very impressed with how Normanites handled themselves at this event. I think it’s time to take precautions, but I also think people are paying attention and it’s time to let Normanites make choices.”
PERMITS FOR OUTSIDE SEATING
Clark is expected to sign a proclamation Wednesday to enable revocable permits for outdoor seating on game days. Tables would be placed six feet apart within a barricaded area. The draft states eligible businesses must operate at a permanent location, show proof of all licenses such as a health department license and insurance which includes the city as an insured entity on the policy.
Businesses would apply to obtain the permit at no charge, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. The application would include a sketch or drawing of the area outdoors that would provide extra seating to include disability access, Walker told the council.
The city would supply barriers for pedestrian safety and roadway traffic. Merchants will have the discretion to access to customers only and disallow those under 21 for bars, the draft reads.
Applications would be approved by the city manager’s office following an evaluation from the Norman Police Department, public works and the planning department.
The proclamation would expire on Nov. 30 but could be extended, Walker said.
Several council members expressed the hope that outdoor seating would encourage a more “walkable city” feel to Campus Corner and the downtown area.
“I think it’s just a wonderful goal for a walkable city anyway,” Ward 4 Lee Hall said. “I am really hoping this works out, and that a lot of restaurants will take advantage of it and see how it all works, then move forward a more permanent way of doing it.”
Bierman said she is “all about making Main Street as walkable as possible.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
