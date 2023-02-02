This week’s Norman City Council study session has been moved from Tuesday to today because of a meeting agenda error, City Clerk Brenda Hall said.
The agenda was posted earlier in the week as a virtual meeting, but since those are no longer allowed, the session had to be postponed, according to City Manager Darrel Pyle.
Virtual meetings were allowed by state statute during the COVID-19 pandemic but expired after the state’s emergency declaration expired.
Hall said it was a “glitch” and because it wasn’t compliant with the law, staff postponed the meeting to Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
An updated meeting agenda shows the council will discuss the use of asset forfeiture funds and the appointment of residents to two committees focused on the city’s future.
In the past year, the council has agonized over whether the use of asset forfeiture funds is ethical. While criminal forfeiture includes proceeds from convictions, civil asset forfeiture does not require a conviction or criminal charges. Such funds are required to be spent on policing needs.
The city’s forfeiture fund has a $1.4 million balance, but the council has voted by majority to pay for police department equipment and training with general fund money. The police department has said in previous meetings that nearly all the funds are from interstate criminal cases.
The council will also discuss the appointment process for the committees on the Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation Master Plan and Strong Towns.
The land use plan is the guiding document for future changes in zoning. Strong Towns focuses on issues such as parking, street safety, limited highway expansion, increased affordable housing and other issues residents raise during a period of feedback.
Mayor Larry Heikkila told The Transcript on Tuesday night that he would have additional details on Strong Towns committees following the council’s rescheduled meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.