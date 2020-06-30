NORMAN — Norman City Council member Alex Scott will face off with an incumbent candidate in November after winning the Democratic nomination for state Senate District 15 Tuesday night.
Scott, who currently represents Norman’s Ward 8, won Tuesday’s primary race with 60.07% of the vote, beating out candidate Matthew Hecox.
The Norman City Council member will face incumbent state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, for the District 15 seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
Scott told The Transcript Tuesday evening that she feels “excellent” about her win, and that she will be hosting a town hall at the end of August.
"I feel grateful that this community believes in me enough to represent our principles at the Capitol,” Scott said. "I'm ecstatic that my team's hard work paid off, despite the odds stacked against us.”
Scott said that her win, paired with the wins of progressive Democratic candidates Mauree Turner and Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, “are clear indications that Oklahomans across the state are tired of 'business as usual.’ Asamoa-Caesar captured the Democratic notation for U.S. House in Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, while Turner won the state House District 88 Democratic nomination against an incumbent candidate.
"The tides in OK are turning, and we're ready to build a new path forward beginning in November,” Scott told The Transcript. "There is much work ahead, but we have the energy, platform, and people-power to accomplish this goal."
