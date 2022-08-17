The Norman City Council clawed back a contested proposal to purchase a vacant nursing home for millions in federal dollars last week but may authorize staff next week to look for an operator for the affordable home facility.
On Tuesday, the council voted down the $6.4 million purchase and renovation of 1210 W. Robinson St. after several residents balked at the price tag, the unknown details and outcomes of the program.
During the council’s regular Tuesday study session, discussions with staff and a potential operator of the proposed affordable housing program aimed to answer those questions.
If the council chose to purchase it, the city would contract with an operator such as the Norman Housing Authority’s (NHA) foundation, the Norman Affordable Housing Corporation, to run the facility.
The purchase and renovation would be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds, not city sales tax dollars, staff said.
The vacant 50-room building, constructed in 1968 and renovated in 2005 by Norman Regional Health System, would house up to 40 people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to a lack of affordable housing.
Lisa Krieg, the city’s grant writer for housing programs, said of the 44,915 households in Norman, 19,215 — nearly half — are considered to be low-income households, according to income standards of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Questions answered
Concerns about the cost and how the program could run dominated the discussion with one city councilor who said the price was too high.
With the total cost forecast at $6.4 million — and if the size of units were 300 square feet — Ward 3 Kelly Lynn estimated each unit cost would be far more than building a home.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler estimated the cost per square foot would be just $61, but she based her sum on the purchase amount of $2.4 million rather than the additional $4 million to renovate it.
“I mean, maybe I’m doing the math wrong, but the cost would be about $160,000 for about a 300 square foot room?” Lynn asked.
NHA Director Karen Canavan said it is an expensive project, but did not correct or challenge his figures.
“Yes, it’s expensive per square foot,” Canavan said.
One-bedroom units are more expensive because most of the cost is in the bathroom and kitchen, Canavan said. The goal is not to “squeeze every dollar out of somebody,” as a real estate or property investor might, but the NHA is “out to provide affordable housing,” she said.
“So I might buy a unit that rents for $1,100 but turn around and rent it for $680,” she said.
Canavan argued this is how the city would create affordable housing.
Rent would be subsidized based on the income of the tenant through a Section 8 housing voucher program, which stays with the unit, unlike typical vouchers, which continue with a tenant when they move, Canavan said. The owner of the building would be responsible to maintain utilities and building maintenance.
City Manager Darrel Pyle told the council last week that staff estimated rent would be enough to cover those expenses. Krieg noted the city could also deed over the property to the operator.
Rules required by HUD would disqualify anyone with a criminal history for methamphetamines and sex crimes, while the operator would impose other rules and stipulations in a lease agreement with tenants.
While Lynn called the program a repackaged homeless shelter, Canavan pointed out that the apartment complex-like rules will screen out many homeless who will not want to follow them.
“The [proposed] apartment complex is not intended for transient populations such as a homeless shelter,” Canavan said.
However, Canavan also added that “we will be housing mostly homeless people with their own unique issues,” she said.
“But keep in mind, those who are not homeless also have issues. There are people who are homeless and who are looking for positive environment and not a handout.”
Pyle noted that the screening process would be designed to insure “the tenants that are identified to move forward and enter into a lease agreement will have the highest possibility of succeeding in this housing program.”
An additional concern was the need for supportive services offered to residents on site. Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello asked if someone were in a substance abuse or mental health crisis, if help would be available.
Krieg answered that those services could be requested for inclusion of the program in a request for proposal for “either onsite availability or 24/7, or daytime availability with the option for contact at night,” she said.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley, Ward 7 Stephen Holman, Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman and Schuler expressed support for the program. Mayor Heikkila did not offer comment in favor or disfavor.
Pyle said staff would place council authorization for staff to send out a request for proposal to seek operators.
Commented
