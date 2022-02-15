Norman councilors pushed forward a plan to address homelessness and housing in the county on Tuesday night, mapping out a vision for the next year with the help of a contracted nonprofit.
The City Council heard further details of a lengthy plan from Homebase — the nonprofit Norman has paid $100,000 to develop a strategic plan to address homelessness — during a study session Tuesday.
Homebase staff outlined three goals for the city’s approach to homelessness: creating a housing future for all county residents; increasing access to homeless emergency response services; and mobilizing Norman and Cleveland County resources to prevent and end homelessness in the area.
While Homebase’s plan has extensive details and ideas on how to accomplish each of those goals, organization staff said Tuesday that the city could start on five concrete actions in year one of its strategic plan:
- Creating a county-wide landlord engagement campaign that would encourage and incentivize local landlords to offer affordable housing. Homebase staff offered ideas like a city fund landlords could draw on for repairs or damages from tenants, community members to write letters of support and recommendation for people who need housing, and incentives for local landlords to rent to affordable housing voucher holders as suggestions for building relationships with local landlords.
- Establishing a year-round low barrier housing shelter. Homebase staff and councilors acknowledged that Norman already has a warming shelter open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, but that the location for the shelter is temporary and the city needs to decide how to keep the shelter running and funded.
- Establishing single-room occupancy units. While Norman has plenty of two and three-bedroom housing units, Homebase staff identified a lack of single-bed apartment options, which are likely to be most affordable and helpful to the people who need housing most.
- Solidifying a “moving on” policy within the Public Housing Authority. Norman already has an informal “moving on” policy — a plan that helps the Public Housing Authority prioritize supportive housing for those who need it most and transition out occupants who no longer need support — that just needs to be formalized, Homebase staff said.
- Providing optional wrap-around services. Norman could work to expand case management offerings, street outreach and mental health services, Homebase staff said.
Most of the council backed Homebase’s plan and the five year-one priorities enthusiastically. Ward 4 Lee Hall noted the city has already moved on several of Homebase’s year one ideas, including establishing a preliminary low barrier shelter, creating a housing navigator position within the city, having conversations about building affordable housing near the Griffin Memorial complex and more.
“To me, this is a great working document — there’s so many pieces of this that I think we’re already addressing,” Hall said. “I think the critical question for us as a municipality is, ‘what is the role going to be?’ I feel fairly confident that the city of Norman, the role may be changing, but the commitment to be a partner in reducing homelessness in our community is there.”
Homebase staff recommended that the city establish committees to tackle its priorities. Mayor Breea Clark said the city can count Jan. 1, 2022 as the start of its first year in the plan; she recommended launching several ad hoc committees and asked for more research into models for landlord incentive programs.
Homebase’s plan met with resistance only from Ward 3 Kelly Lynn, who raised issues with the low barrier shelter and said Norman should not spend significant money on helping a small percentage of its population. Lynn said the current location of the shelter near downtown Norman is an issue for local business owners, and cited a recent homicide in the area involving an unhoused woman.
“People did not move to Norman to have projects and ghettos built around them,” Lynn said.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman, however, said it would be worse for Norman to face the consequences of doing nothing than to deal with occasional crime.
“Before we had this overnight shelter, we had two homeless people freeze to death on the sidewalk in downtown Norman, and that made the news, and I can assure you — that did not make the city of Norman look very good,” Holman said. “Talk about a homicide, a single homicide happening that could have happened anywhere — to me, two homeless people freezing to death on a sidewalk in a city of this wealth is way worse of an image than a single homicide.”
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler also pointed out that while surveys have only identified a few hundred homeless residents in Norman, following through on Homebase’s plan would help Norman keep countless more residents out of homelessness and in secure housing situations.
The results of the homebase study were presented two weeks after City Manager Darrel Pyle told the council that the program would have no employees to run the program. Because of the employee exit, it would be forced to discontinue its role as the annual applicant for funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The council agreed to consider seeking another agency to take the lead as the collaborative applicant to apply for those funds on behalf of the local Continuum of Care. Norman is still running its temporary shelter with funding that will remain through August.
Homebase’s entire Tuesday presentation — including all the details of each of its three stated goals for Norman — is available on the council’s meeting agenda at bit.ly/34IjDrG.