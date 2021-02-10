The Norman City Council approved contracts for several quality of life projects during its Tuesday night meeting, moving forward an indoor aquatics center and a senior wellness center.
The Columbus Corporation, better known as the Santa Fe Family Life Center of Oklahoma City, will run the proposed indoor aquatics and multi-sport center. The council approved a memorandum of understanding with the company, which staff said was chosen for distinct reasons among its competitors.
“I know it’s important to the council and the community to provide opportunities for disadvantaged kids,” City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. “They served over 9,000 kids in the last year in youth sports leagues and donated over 1,500 hours of facility use time, partnered with over 25 nonprofits and operated a year-around program for adaptive sports.”
To start, proposed programs would include basketball, volleyball, aquatics, pickleball and adaptive sports, as well as local, regional and national tournaments.
The city will not be responsible for the daily operation of the facility or programming, but the city manager will review any policies related to the use of the building. The operator is also responsible for routine maintenance. There will be no cost to the city for operations.
Ward 7 councilperson Stephen Holman noted that the operator had not asked the city to subsidize programs for the disadvantaged and said he would be willing to support one.
Norman Regional Health System will operate a sports medicine and physical therapy clinic. NRHS will pay for the construction and design costs related to the center.
Construction is scheduled to start on the aquatics center in late summer and the senior center this fall, city spokeswoman Annahylse Meyer said.
The council approved an additional $920,250 for design services for both projects.
Improvements to Ruby Grant Park and Reaves Park were approved by the council. A new plan for improvements to adult softball and youth football will mean an increased design cost of $132,535. The scope of the project was scaled down after the failure of the August 2020 bond package. The result of the loss of funds will mean the fields, which were to be located at 12th Avenue NE and Franklin Road, will be absorbed into Reaves and Ruby Grant parks.
Improvements will include additional parking, landscape grading and drainage, trail and pedestrian walkway improvements, site lighting and irrigation. Improvements will be made at both Reaves Park and Ruby Grant Park.
The council approved a purchase of software maintenance and camera warranties for the Norman Police Department for $71,786.
