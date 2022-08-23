The City Council Tuesday approved purchasing and renovating a building for affordable housing following concerns over the assessment process and the money that will be spent on the building and services, and a motion to put the issue before the public in a special election.
The city will put $6.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase and renovate property at 1210 W. Robinson St. Once completed, the city will contract with someone to operate the facility for up to 40 unhoused or at-risk residents.
It will then spend $1.9 million through 2030 at the facility, according to city community block development grant coordinator Lisa Kreig.
The council voted 5-3 on both measures, with Mayor Larry Heikkila, Kelly Lynn, Ward 3, and Rarchar Tortorello, Ward 5, voting against. Lynn and Tortorello expressed concern that the city didn’t do its due diligence looking at other housing options.
The two measures were voted on after the council struck down Tortorello’s motion, 3-5, to put the purchase before the voters. Lynn seconded that motion.
Elizabeth Foreman, Ward 6, was absent from the Tuesday meeting.
The city will inspect the property for elements such as lead-based paint and asbestos in the next 60 days, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said.
Walker aso said the city could either retain or contract the facility out. Whoever oversees the building will be in charge of maintenance and upkeep.
In addition to housing units, the facility will also provide case management, Walker said.
City Manager Darrel Pyle anticipates federal community block development grant money will continuously fund the operation.
Stephen Holman, Ward 7, spoke in support, pointing out that rent is going up in Norman, as it is in other parts of the country.
Holman pointed out that registered sex offenders would not be allowed to stay in the unit, since it’s within 2,000 feet of a school. The council debated for months whether property at Griffin Memorial Hospital would be a safe option for a homeless shelter for this reason.
The meeting took a turn after Tortorello asked Pyle if the city had looked at any other properties. Pyle said no.
Lynn claimed there are more cost-effective options for the city to build affordable housing.
Brandi Studley, Ward 1, and several audience members who spoke on Tortorello’s amendment for a special election, argued the city can add more housing options to the property in question.
Audience members also cited the fact that the city will investigate the integrity of the building before renovation begins.
Audience members also were polarized over the housing facility before Tortorello’s motion for a special election.
Norman resident Danny Barksdale argued the housing unit would keep people from rising out of their situations because services would be optional. He also said it’s not the job of the city, but rather the private sector, to provide these services at all.
University of Oklahoma professor Cynthia Rogers cited a Weber State literature review that shows property values aren’t generally negatively impacted by affordable housing.
Studley, Holman and Lauren Schueler, Ward 2, said they will not further support the project if the property won’t be feasible. They said they would like to have a study session about the construction process.
