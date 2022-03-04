The Norman Economic Development Coalition has requested $1 million in ARPA dollars from the city to purchase a business incubator space to help local startups and retain businesses in Norman — a request met simultaneously with support and reservations from city councilors.
The new incubator space will give the only state-certified business incubator program in Cleveland County a permanent location. Lawrence McKinney, NEDC president and CEO, anticipates investing $200,000 into operating, which will include marketing and accounting positions for the businesses in the incubator, as well as a facility manager.
City Council will move forward with drafting an agreement, but the money still has to be appropriated at a future meeting. McKinney said he is telling incubator companies they will be in a new facility in 12-18 months.
McKinney said he has soft investor commitments from the private sector and will announce them at a May economic summit. Those investments would be in addition to what NEDC, OU and Moore Norman Technology Center put in.
The incubator
The incubator space was once located on Asp Avenue before it burned down. Prior to the pandemic, NEDC moved the incubator into an area on OU’s campus. When the NEDC built a new headquarters on Main Street, they closed that space and moved them into the building shared with the Norman Chamber of Commerce and Visit Norman.
Primary objectives of the NEDC include attracting and retaining business and talent, as well as entrepreneurship and incubation. In its 20-year existence, the incubator has created 764 jobs with an average salary of $58,000.
According to a presentation at the Tuesday city council study session, support from the incubator comes in the form of shared resources, low overhead at $500 a month, programming and consultation. The startups are currently housed within the NEDC office space, which is 100% leased.
One of the discussions at a January Economic Development Advisory Board meeting with the NEDC, MNTC and Cleveland County officials, was centered on opportunities for collaboration.
The board recommended setting aside $1 million of the more than $22 million in ARPA funding for the development of an incubator program to be located in a qualified census tract.
The qualified tracts are areas where 50% or more of households have an income less than 60% of the area’s median gross income, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. There are tracts in Wards one, two, four and seven.
NEDC aims to purchase a building with no debt to keep overhead costs low and hire staff to support the business in the incubator. A focus would be placed on minority businesses, women, Native American and veteran businesses, all disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
McKinney said Norman is not going to attract a 1,000,000-square-foot plant on a 50-acre site.
“We need to grow them, and Norman has had a pretty good track record of doing that,” he said.
While McKinney said it would be possible to go buy a facility and get the incubator in a dedicated space quickly, the rate he would have to charge startup companies wouldn’t be competitive. He said it would be a qualified use of ARPA money, which would keep them from borrowing money, thus keeping costs down.
The NEDC is looking at buildings, but has yet to identify the one they want. McKinney anticipates the cost at well over $1 million, a process that would include not only buying a facility, but also renovating it.
“It’s probably going to be $2-$3 million, so we’re going to need to raise some money,” McKinney said.
The incubator businesses will have up to five years to graduate, lay out goals and NEDC will track their progress to see how they benefited from the program. Startups will get a 10-year tax exemption from the state of Oklahoma to go through the incubator program.
City reaction
City councilors during the Tuesday meeting supported the idea of expanding opportunity for businesses, but not without a handful of reservations.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler was concerned about directly supporting businesses as opposed to giving the $1 million for a building, but said the idea of further supporting local entrepreneurship is promising. She said she wanted to make sure the agreement specifies the council’s expectations and intentions for the investment.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley said she was torn on the idea of giving $1 million for the incubator and needs additional time to consider the implications.
“There are people that maybe don’t necessarily need that service, but could benefit from having a little bit of extra money to help start their business and maybe don’t qualify for his program,” Studley said.
Ward 8 Matt Peacock supports the initiative.
“I feel that this is an appropriate use of ARPA dollars intended to stimulate our community and provide future returns on those dollars,” Peacock said in a statement.
McKinney said the NEDC’s track record speaks for itself, adding that they are technically the city’s department for economic development.
Depending on the size of the building purchased, McKinney said it could have around 2,000 square feet of open space for people to purchase ala carte services for a short duration, like a month-to-month basis.
City manager Darryl Pyle said whether they contribute toward the cost of the brick-and-mortar or provide rent subsidies, they end up in the same spot.
“Doing rent subsidies is a paper nightmare, and we have a finite date by which all the money must be spent,” Pyle said.
Pyle said making this single investment checks the necessary boxes for appropriate use of ARPA funds.
“Then it’s up to Lawrence to make sure rents are marketable for incubator startups and what we’re hearing is that $500 a month is a bargain considering the concierge service they receive as well as access to class A office space downtown,” he said.
The available incubator space for startup businesses at the NEDC is 100% occupied, and eventually, McKinney said there will be no startups operating at the Main Street headquarters due to additional NEDC staff hirings occupying the offices.
McKinney anticipates ongoing talks with the council throughout March.