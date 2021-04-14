The Norman City Council established a nomination committee for an empty ward seat, got an update on a missing persons case and moved forward a proposed Senior Wellness Center during its Tuesday meeting.
Ward 2 has a selection committee in place to begin the search for a new councilor after an abrupt resignation in March left the seat empty. Matt McGarry left the seat after he accepted a teaching position with Ivy League university, The Transcript reported previously.
The council voted unanimously to approve the consent docket members of the Ward 2 committee as follows: former Ward 2 Councilors Joe Carter, Aleisha Karjala and Richard Stawicki, Britton Perry — son of former Ward 2 Councilor David Perry — and non-voting member Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall.
It’s not every council meeting that members hear discussion regarding a missing person murder case, but Tuesday night they received an update as they decided how to pay for related expenses.
The council approved $69,844 for expenses related to a missing persons case. The cost was for excavation services at an Oklahoma City dump site.
A woman was allegedly disposed of in a Norman dumpster last year. The dumpster contents made their way to an Oklahoma City dump site, staff report reads.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the dig was necessary to find the body and learn the cause of death. No body was found. Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster provided an update on the case after members of the council requested more information.
“Right now I don’t know that we will get a charge, a murder charge, because we don’t have a body, but we will at least have improper disposal of a body,” Foster said.
The name of the missing person was not shared during the meeting. The Transcript has asked for more information regarding the investigation.
Other business
The council approved final site development plans for Norman Regional Health System’s planned freestanding emergency facility and Greenleaf Trails housing addition.
The emergency room will be located at the southwest corner of State Highway 9 and 24th Avenue S.E. The housing addition was described by staff reports as being located at “a quarter mile east of 12th Avenue N.W. and one quarter mile south of Tecumseh Road.”
A $26,320 contract with Crossland Construction to oversee the bidding process or “management at risk [CMAR]” services for the proposed Senior Wellness Center met with council approval. The CMAR also oversees construction activity. The senior center will be located off N. Findlay Avenue on the Porter Campus.
Factory Obscura, an Oklahoma City-based art center, has expressed an interest in leasing city-owned space at 115 W. Grey St., Pyle told the council.
“It provides a number of full time jobs with that activity and brings with it a large number of visitors and guests to that facility which staff believes would be a big advantage to downtown Norman,” Pyle said. “The question was whether the city council would consider utilization of city-owned building space on Gray Street immediately adjacent and to the east side of the post office for commercial development in some form or fashion.”
The building houses “maintenance activities” and storage space for the development center, which would be moved to the new location after the renovation is completed at the former Central Library, he said.
Pyle said the city has talked about using it as a “small business incubator,” through a low-cost lease to help establish local merchants.
Mayor Breea Clark said she would like to see the Economic Development Advisory Board involved in the conversation with staff and council in consideration of the space.
Pyle also noted that Gray Street will be under construction in Spring 2022 to create a two-way street.
In other business, the council approved new language in the city’s code book to reflect new state laws that prohibit smoking or vaping cannabis in public areas.
