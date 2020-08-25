The Norman City Council listened a barrage of frustrated citizens Tuesday night after it voted to postpone a vote to accept a $500,000 matching school resource officer grant.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice awarded the grant that would fund four SROs for the next three years. It would pay for 75% of the cost with the city to pay for the remaining 25%, city records show. The officers would not be hired until an academy could be held, an NPD spokesman told the council. The academy would be held next spring.
More than 100 Unite Norman and police supporters attended the meeting and formed a long line for public comment when Mayor Breea Clark asked the council to postpone it until Ward 2 and Ward 5 seats had representation. Newly elected Ward 2 David Perry died Saturday and Sereta Wilson resigned her post in Ward 5 in July.
“Do your job and vote” was the resounding cry from those who supported the SRO program as the thin blue line between danger and their children.
Unite Norman Co-Chair Russell Smith said the delay put kids in the middle of politics.
“This is cowardly and offensive,” he said. “The bottom line is we want more cops to keep us safe. You guys want less. Your hatred for law enforcement is so blatant,” he said. “I feel sorry for every cop in this town, and I feel sorry for our children having to deal with this.”
Parents told the council SROs keep kids safer.
“I have an African American niece in Moore Public Schools,” said Jessica Smith. “She used to be bullied a lot, but not anymore. Want to know why? Because of the SRO at her school. That was her safe place, her safe person to go to.”
Robert Gleason said he served as an SRO in Little Axe for a year.
“The schools need a visual police officer on site,” he said. “I stopped so many fights that could have gotten out of hand. I know I was a deterrent for a lot of bad actions. Delaying this vote ... we need authority besides the teachers and the principals. Having the police there is a deterrent.”
Parents addressed council members about their concerns if they delay or choose not to accept the funds, including the threat of active shooters and assault from students.
Scott, whose last name was in audible, said an SRO “was instrumental in saving my daughter from a sexual assault.”
Unite Norman supporter Gary Barkesdale said his organization has “seen what happens when the council delays a vote,” and referred to the two meetings during which the council deliberated the Norman Police Department budget.
Others applauded the council for postponing the vote and wanted more time to consider the need for more SROs. Some claimed the program was a “pipeline to prisons,” but one resident shared her story of racial disparity in the program.
Adrian Johnson said her son was assaulted and called a racial slur by a white student. Despite the incident being captured by video, the officer she spoke with would not take the report, she said.
“Only one officer, a black officer, was the only one who (showed) concern of the situation,” she said. “The black officer told me, ‘Hey, I can take that report for you.’”
Other critics of the program said it was important to consider other alternatives such as social workers and mental health professionals.
The council voted to postpone the matter until the Sept. 22 meeting, with newly elected Elizabeth Foreman voting not to postpone. The council must decide to accept or reject the funds before Oct. 1.
