The Norman City Council met in executive session Wednesday afternoon to discuss the hiring of an internal city auditor, but took no action to hire one.
Executive sessions are not open to the public according to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, but an item to take a vote out of the session was on the agenda. No action was taken, said city spokeswoman Tiffany Martinez Vrska.
City Clerk Brenda Hall clarified that the council would not take action “on a particular applicant.”
“If a determination is made, a contract with that individual will move forward to a future City Council agenda,” she said in an email to The Transcript.
Vrska said to her knowledge, the council had not reached a consensus on whom it would hire and said more than one candidate was interviewed Wednesday.
Prior to the interview, staff screened numerous candidates for the job
“Multiple individuals applied for this position. In accordance with the desire of City Council regarding qualifications and responsibilities for this position, staff posted the job description and then reviewed applications to find top candidates whose resumes set them above others in the applicant pool,” Vrska said.
An internal auditor, like the city manager, is hired by the council and is an at-will employee who will answer to the council instead of other city employees who answer to the city manager.
Voters approved the position and approved a second City Charter amendment to place the city attorney under the purview of the council last year.
The council learned in September 2022 that the type of audit their contractor performs each year is likely to capture only 7% of small-scale fraud, BKD said at the time. The firm does not conduct forensic audits, a function which a city auditor will be tasked to perform, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the council.
According to Indeed.com, an application submission website, the city advertised a salary range for the position from $104,331.50 to $150,142.72.
Among the listed requirements, the job will take the auditor to be “responsible for performing a broad program of operational analyses involving both operational and financial audits and a variety of other analytical tasks relating to the efficient and economical operation of City government,” the post reads.
The auditor will also develop an “annual audit plan” using “risk-based methodology, including any risks or control concerns identified by the city council,” the post states.
The listing also indicated applicants who are internal auditor certified, certified fraud examiner, and “similar equivalent certifications are highly desired.”
