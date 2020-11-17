The Norman City Council may soon release pandemic-related funds for a business relief program as it juggles multiple other needs.
With more than $7 million in ice storm damage cleanup, staff reported to council what it is doing to find the money during a Tuesday night special session.
The city has applied for federal funds which could reimburse up to 80% of the storm debris removal costs, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said.
“But what if we don’t and that is what looms over our head. Except what is the rainy day fund, the general fund and the capital fund, we would have to really strip down projects to come up with that amount of money,” Francisco said.
The ice storm was like adding insult to injury for many businesses who were “forced to close seven or eight days,” Pyle said.
The council revisited the business relief program, which could be funded with the remaining $3 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act funds. The city qualified for $9.6 million.
In previous discussions throughout the summer, the council considered $25,000 grants and revolving, low-interest loans for merchants but the program was unfunded after a $5 million general obligation bond was not passed by voters in August.
The leftover CARES Act funds fall short of the original program, but councilors agreed smaller amounts could help more businesses get by as another round of funding from Congress has failed to materialize.
To get the program started, the council is considering issuing $1 million in CARES Act funds to help businesses more quickly.
Ward 2 Councilor Joe Carter said the time to act is now. He told the success story of a drug addict who achieved sobriety and purchased a small business. Despite receiving CARES Act funding, business did not return to pre-pandemic levels and she closed the end of October.
“If she would have had a micro grant just last month, she would still be open and those five employees would not be unemployed,” Carter said. “I think the idea of seeing 100 small businesses getting $10,000 grants, get a direct infusion and to see something like that on our agenda next week would not make me unhappy.”
Most of the council expressed support for $10,000 grants with simplified qualifications to include sole proprietors and, as a priority, merchants who did not qualify for CARES Act funding. While the original program would have included businesses with up to 35 employees, the council considered lowering the number of employees to reach merchants who were less likely to have qualified for federal aid.
In competition for the CARES Act funds, a committee has asked council to consider using the $3 million as a construction supplement to a new Emergency Operations Command Center [EOC]. Ward 3 Alison Petrone referred to a letter from the Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee, which recommended the council use the funds to make up the difference after voters declined the general obligation bond package in August.
No vote was taken on the business relief discussion item.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to call for an election for odd-numbered wards and Ward 2. The filing period is 8 a.m. Dec. 7 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
