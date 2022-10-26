The Norman City Council on Tuesday agreed to postpone a smoking ban at Westwood Golf Course ahead of additional policies that must be reached in order to qualify for grants.
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) could award the city up to $100,000 in grants it awards to municipalities, but Assistant City Attorney Anthony Purinton learned Tuesday that changing the city’s ordinance will not be enough.
TSET’s grant deadline is next month, and the council would have to adopt the ban and two policies Purinton said will take too much time to implement before the deadline.
To qualify, the city would have to implement a wellness policy for employees, develop a plan to conduct compliance checks, and demonstrate that residents have access to fresh food, and encourage healthy living, Purinton said.
“We would have to conduct compliance checks for underage tobacco sales … and we’d have to have brick and mortar locations for healthy food options,” he said.
Purinton said the county’s farm market would likely satisfy the fresh food requirement, and increasing information about healthy living resources in the city could meet another requirement.
The city is working with human resources to draft a wellness policy, Purinton said.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said he learned that in January, a new insurance policy with Blue Cross Blue Shield would give the city a $540,000 “discount” in its employee insurance package.
“We’re going to take full advantage for the employees here at the City of Norman and actually implement a wellness program that we want to have ready to go Jan. 1,” Pyle said.
Compliance checks were a sticking point for Ward 5 Councilor Rarchar Tortorello after Purinton reported he had not heard back from the Norman Police Department on the compliance checks.
“It seems like they don’t have enough man hours to do the job they have to do now,” Tortorello said. “How much more time do you think this will add on to their daily work schedule?”
Purinton speculated the department may be able to partner with other agencies such as the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission.
“I don’t think we have an officer who can pass for someone under the age of 21,” Purinton said. “I don’t think we’re going to have to do a ton of compliance checks.”
Councilor for Ward 3 Kelly Lynn said TSET’s survey of the golf course revealed that few golfers smoked on the property.
“It just seems more like government in search of a problem so we can get a few measly bucks,” Lynn said. “I know it’s not a right to smoke cigars but it is a liberty on the golf course … that’s my only problem with it.”
The council agreed to postpone the smoking ban until other items could be addressed in future ordinances.
“I’d recommend postponing indefinitely only because we don’t know what amendments we might need to make to the ordinance,” City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. “That is what you all are going to vote on rather than making a bunch of amendments on the floor.”
Walker advised that postponing the ordinance indefinitely would “kill the ordinance” until a new one is devised.
Other business
The council approved a $15 million loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to upgrade the city’s water meters during the council’s regular meeting.
In addition to the loan, the city will add a $2 million grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the technology.
Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI) reads water meters in real time, which allows city workers to detect leaks more quickly and reliably gauge water consumption, Norman Utilities Director Chris Mattingly has said.
The AMI upgrades to the system will be financed by the Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
