After seeing a nearly 65% increase in voter turnout on Tuesday compared to 2019, the Norman City Council elections were won and lost by less than 60 votes across the board.
A total of 10,536 people voted in the five ward races on Feb. 9. To put that into perspective, a total of 10,529 people voted in three Norman City Council elections between 2018 and 2020, a total that excludes the mayoral race in 2019 and any runoffs.
“[The high turnout] is surprising in one respect, because it was a municipal election and historically those don’t have a big turnout, but on the other hand it was not so surprising because we had five ward races at one time with a lot of candidates,” said Bill Pretty, the Cleveland County Election Board deputy assistant secretary. “The more candidates in a race usually [increases] interest, but it was still a little bit more than we had expected.”
With high turnout rates came slim margins of victory.
Even in Ward 7, where incumbent Stephen Tyler Holman won by 129 votes over Monica Marsh, the race only truly decided by 44 votes.
Marsh missed forcing a runoff with Holman by only 44 votes. In 2019, when there were four people on the Ward 7 ballot as opposed to this year’s three, Holman avoided a runoff by just over 20 votes.
Brandi Studley won Ward 1 by a slim margin of 51 votes over Chris Lewis. Out of the total 1,056 votes cast, 51 decided the winner. Finn Guttery — who dropped out of the race in January but was still on the Ward 1 ballot — received 15 votes.
In 2019, the last time Ward 1 was up for election, the margin of victory was 269 out of the total 1,015 votes cast.
The narrow margins were reflected in the Ward 3 race as well. As one of the most hotly-contested races, Ward 3 had the most people vote, with 3,785 voters. None of the three candidates received the necessary 50 plus 1% of the total votes in order to avoid a runoff.
Incumbent Alison Petrone received 1,528 vote, or approximately 40% of the total vote. Though her lead seems strong, as the next-closest candidate was 384 votes away, the margin of victory for the candidate who would join her in the runoff was much slimmer.
Kelly Lynn beat out Sam Talley by 31 votes, advancing to the runoff against Petrone by less than a percent.
During the last election in 2019, Petrone won handily by 126 votes, but only about 2,500 votes. In 2019, that was the highest turnout in any ward.
In its first election since 2017, Ward 5 saw Rarchar Tortorello win by 345 votes over incumbent Michael Nash. Despite the victory, Tortorello only avoided a runoff with Nash by 43 votes.
This year’s turnout of 2,447 in Ward 5 was more than double what it was four years ago, when only 963 people showed out to vote.
Ward 2 — which was up for its second election in as many years — saw Matt McGarry win by over 200 votes. But, much like Tortorello in Ward 5, McGarry only avoided a runoff with Jay Wendorff by 33 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.