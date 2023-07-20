A round of meetings with Strong Towns, an organization which shapes zoning laws and shifts economic strategies for cities, drew mixed reaction from the City Council.
Strong Towns presents the philosophy that the cities which prioritize redevelopment and gradual growth, rather than rapid outward sprawl, become more economically resilient over time.
Strong Towns advocates for development once the norm in American cities before World War II and before rising car ownership led cities to design communities around automobiles.
The Strong Towns Ad Hoc Committee will ask the council to consider zoning in line with the organization’s philosophies such as creating a more walkable community with commercial and residential uses in buildings together or in the same immediate area such as corner grocery stores in neighborhoods and apartments above downstairs storefronts or added onto existing homes or lots.
The council contracted with Strong Towns to conduct a two-year assessment, a community action lab, which educates staff and seeks public input.
Several councilors were unable to attend or did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment after the Strong Towns presentation to local city officials on Monday. The 4 p.m. meeting was an invitation to the Strong Ad Hoc Committee, Planning Commission, city staff and the council.
New to the Ward 3 seat, Bree Montoya attended that meeting, as did Mayor Larry Heikkila.
With two Strong Towns books completed from his reading list, Heikkila said he agrees and disagrees on some ideas its president Charles Marhon details in “Strong Towns” and “Thoughts on Strong Towns.”
“Mr. Marhon’s philosophies are government regulation based on a New Urbanism framework,” Heikkila said of the walkable, mixed use model of redevelopment. “To me, they are better suited to a European lifestyle and difficult to translate into an Oklahoma mindset. I foresee that this movement will be transitory and short lived, fads in urban planning like so many before.”
Heikkila does agree with Strong Towns on other points about development changes.
“There are some things on which we can agree, neither of us like urban sprawl,” Heikkila said. “We don’t like huge parking lots that aren’t generally used. We both believe that we need to build more densely in downtown, but that will bring infrastructure capacity problems with our existing infrastructure. We agree on more public transportation. So there are some things on which we can agree.”
Montoya said she is still familiarizing herself with Strong Towns as she continues to adjust in her new role on council and did not have any comment from the presentation.
Proponent of the Strong Towns philosophies, Ward 7’s Stephen T. Holman has studied the organization’s approach to growth for more than 10 years.
“I plan to continue pursuing principles of smart and sustainable development policies for Norman like our elimination of parking minimums in 2021,” Holman said. “We are still the only city in Oklahoma to do it (Strong Towns) as far as I know.”
Holman, like Heikkila, expressed concern about urban sprawl. Marhon cautioned Monday’s attendees that constantly adding housing and commercial development outside existing infrastructure means more cost in the face of uncertain sales tax growth.
But growing “up,” by adding floors to existing buildings in what is known as Core Norman, is limited by Center City Form Based Code and historic district preservations through height restrictions.
The NOUN Hotel encountered those restrictions when the developer asked for a variance in the height requirement for eight feet higher than allowed. The proposal was met with protest from neighbors who cited concerns about parking, noise and encroachment into residentially zoned property. It was initially postponed by the council and, concerns abated, later narrowly passed in July 2020.
Holman said the council would have to study the impediments to progress.
“Strong Towns encourages incremental and small scale infill development when dealing with historic areas but it has been and will continue to be a challenge in Norman,” he said. “Can’t slow down sprawl without allowing more dense redevelopment in the existing urban service area in some way. Norman continues to be a place people want to move to or stay if they are from here like me, so that is why I believe growth will continue being a top challenge for our community to deal with in a responsible, sustainable way.”
Heikkila looked ahead other goals on the city’s list, namely retaining young professionals and higher paying jobs.
“All of us want Norman to be unique and memorable,” Heikkila said. “But is the conformity to one ideology going to make Norman the city that retains talent and forges ahead to technological innovation? Or are we better off with more thought diversity and more freedom to build as we like on our own property?”
Council members Austin Ball (1), Helen Grant (4), Michael Nash (5), and Elizabeth Foreman (6) did not respond to a request for comment. Ward 2’s Lauren Schueler and Ward 8’s Matt Peacock were unable to attend.
